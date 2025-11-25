Delhi restaurant accuses Zomato of ‘manipulation’, says ‘Goyal Babu, here’s proof’; company reacts

Kanishka Singharia
Updated25 Nov 2025, 02:44 PM IST
Representative image.
Representative image. (Shutterstock)

A Delhi-based restaurant owner has claimed that Zomato is interfering with the visibility of his outlet by frequently marking it as ‘unavailable’. Gagandeep Singh Sapra, who operates Tadka Rani in Greater Kailash 1, shared a video to support his concerns.

Video shows restaurant marked unavailable

In the screen recording, Sapra searches for his restaurant on the Zomato app, where it appears as unavailable. He then checks several other restaurants in the same neighbourhood, all of which show up as active and taking orders.

Sapra accuses Zomato of rider-allocation issues

Posting the clip on X, he said, “Here’s video proof of how rider allocation is being manipulated at Zomato,” and added that “Our restaurant is repeatedly shown as ‘unavailable’ at peak hours while nearby outlets within 50 meters keep getting riders.” He noted that he had been following up on this issue for 31 days without any progress.

Claims of pressure to raise commission

In another message, Sapra alleged that Zomato was intentionally marking his restaurant unavailable to push him to accept higher commission rates. He wrote, “It's all a game of increase our commission, from the current 52+% that they take on sales, to let's say a whopping 99% of each sale. The greed is not ending, and Goyal Babu is unable to control the loose canons in his team who are rigging the system,” naming Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato’s parent company, Eternal.

Zomato responds to allegations

Aditya Mangla, CEO of Food Delivery at Zomato, replied to Sapra’s post, assuring him that the company would investigate. “Thank you for sharing this. I’m getting this checked,” he wrote.

Sapra acknowledges Zomato’s reply

Responding to Mangla, the restaurateur said, “Thank you Aditya ji, means a lot you reached out. I have written to all your team members and have several meetings, yesterday was 31st Day, and no one seems to see a resolve.”

