Delhi Trade Fair: From Digital India, Bihar, Kerala to J&K — full guide to visit key pavilions during IITF 2025

Delhi Trade Fair 2025: The 44th India International Trade Fair, which kick started on Friday, November 14, is in the limelight for its attractive display of handicrafts, spices, incense, traditional textiles and other goods. The ongoing event at Bharat Mandapam is drawing massive footfalls not only to state pavilions but also to artisan stalls.
This year's showcase is brimming with choices. From embracing the traditions of Odisha, culture of Bihar, Turkish door charms, Thai labubus, Bhagalpuri sarees, Jammu and Kashmir's iconic pheran to miniature Hawa Mahal of Rajasthan, there is something for every visitor.
Promoting business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) linkages, the 14-day annual fair was inaugurated by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada.
Jharkhand is the focus state of the International event, while Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Bihar are the partner states.
Serving as a major platform to showcase domestic and international products, Hall 5 first floor displays Punjab, Haryana, Manipur, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana stalls, exhibiting many interesting and unique products. Besides this, Department of Science & Technology and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) stalls are also on display on the same floor.
Key highlights of this year's exhibition are paintings from Jammu and Kashmir's Basohli, Bengal's Patachitra, Persian Ganjifa cards, Chamba's handkerchief, terracotta crafts, Karnataka's Bidriware among others. Exquisite handicrafts and regional products like pickles, fruits, dal, spices, palm jaggery and different varieties of rice are products of interest.
Organised by India Trade Promotion Organisation, the global event will open to general public on November 19, as first five days of the fair are reserved for the business category. The kaleidoscope of colour and culture carries the theme ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat.’
