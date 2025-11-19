Delhi Trade Fair opens to general public after 5 business days; how to buy tickets, entry gates, drop-off points, more

Delhi Trade Fair 2025: The 44th India International Trade Fair at Bharat Mandapam is now open to the public as the first five business days have concluded and entry will now take place through general passes.

Delhi Trade Fair 2025: Dates The IITF 2025 organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation, which was inaugurated by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada on November 14, features the theme ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat.' The vibrant showcase celebrating India's cultural diversity will conclude on November 27.

Delhi Trade Fair 2025: General days' ticket cost The IITF 2025 general day tickets are priced at ₹ 80 and ₹ 150 for weekends.

80 and 150 for weekends. For children, ticket cost is ₹ 40 on weekdays and ₹ 60 on weekends.

40 on weekdays and 60 on weekends. For senior citizens and specially abled persons, entry to the fair is free.

Tickets are available online and at multiple metro stations, except Supreme Court metro station. Visitors can buy tickets through the official website, selected 55 Delhi Metro stations or through the Delhi Metro’s ‘Saarthi’ app.

How to book Delhi Trade Fair 2025 tickets To book tickets for the remaining 9 days of the annual fair, follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ITPO at indiatradefair.com.

Step 2: Navigate to ‘Buy Tickets for IITF 2025’ link available on the home page.

Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page where mobile number needs to be registered.

Step 4: Enter the OTP sent on the same mobile number to proceed further.

Step 5: Select general weekdays or general weekend ticket category Step 6: Select date and add ticket quantity before proceeding with checkout and payment.

Delhi Trade Fair 2025: Time Those planning to visit IITF 2025 must take note of the fair timing which is from 10:00 am to 7:30 pm but the entry will close after 5:30 pm on all days.

Also Read | Delhi Trade Fair: Full guide to visit key pavilions during IITF 2025

Delhi Trade Fair 2025: Entry Exit gates Visitors can take entry to the most-anticipated fair of the year through gate numbers 3, 4, 6 and 10.

Gate number 1 and 9 are designated gates through which entry of ITPO officials takes place.

Gate number 5B is the designated gate through which entry of media persons is permitted.

Delhi Traffic Police in a post on Instagram stated, “In connection with the 44th India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan from 14th to 27th November 2025, traffic congestion is expected on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road, and Purana Quila Road. Commuters not visiting the Fair are advised to avoid or bypass these roads for smooth travel.”