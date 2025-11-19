Delhi Trade Fair opens to general public after 5 business days; how to buy tickets, entry gates, drop-off points, more

Delhi Trade Fair 2025: The 44th India International Trade Fair at Bharat Mandapam is now open to the public as the first five business days have concluded and entry will now take place through general passes.
The IITF 2025 organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation, which was inaugurated by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada on November 14, features the theme ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat.' The vibrant showcase celebrating India's cultural diversity will conclude on November 27.
To book tickets for the remaining 9 days of the annual fair, follow the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Visit the official website of ITPO at indiatradefair.com.
Step 2: Navigate to ‘Buy Tickets for IITF 2025’ link available on the home page.
Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page where mobile number needs to be registered.
Step 4: Enter the OTP sent on the same mobile number to proceed further.
Step 5: Select general weekdays or general weekend ticket category Step 6: Select date and add ticket quantity before proceeding with checkout and payment.
Those planning to visit IITF 2025 must take note of the fair timing which is from 10:00 am to 7:30 pm but the entry will close after 5:30 pm on all days.