Delhi woman describes disturbing late-night encounter with Blinkit delivery agent, post goes viral

A woman in Delhi has shared a disturbing encounter with a Blinkit delivery agent, prompting a wave of concern and speculation online. The incident, which took place late at night, was detailed in a now-viral post on Reddit’s r/delhi forum.

Here’s what happened The woman had ordered a tub of ice cream. When the delivery agent arrived, she asked her sister to collect the order. But what followed made both of them uneasy.

“The guy exited the lift, saw my sister, but still wandered around the floor,” the post read. “Even after she called out to him, he didn’t respond immediately. When he finally came near the door, his eyes were bloodshot, wide open, and he stared at her without blinking.”

The woman said she came out herself after her sister called for help. “His expression didn’t change. He didn’t speak, didn’t blink. I can’t explain it — he looked… possessed,” she wrote.

She asked the man to leave the order on the ground and watched him walk away before locking the door.

“I called out for my dad loudly, just to make it clear we weren’t alone,” she added.

As the post gained traction, several users speculated that the delivery agent may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Some urged the woman to report the incident to Blinkit, while others shared similar unsettling encounters.

A user wrote, “I'll keep saying it again and again, never let them into your house. Never give them your correct address. Never let them up on your floor.”

Another user suggested, "Seems to be me was absolutely drunk or high as people do at nights so he was not in his “senses” which makes him even more dangerous. Make it a point to not hand receive orders even if you order at night. If you have a peephole in your door, set the instruction to drop outside the door or hang a small bag to put items into it. Don’t even need to speak cuz they might hear it’s a woman and be bolder to try their luck."

“If ordering after 11, explicitly mention to leave the order at gate,” the third user suggested on Reddit.