Delhi woman recovers ₹10 lakh after ‘4 months of constant chasing’; here’s how social media helped

A social media post by a Delhi-based woman entrepreneur has gone viral after she shared how she recovered ₹10 lakh from a major real estate company following four months of constant chasing.

Mahima Jalan and her father had invested ₹10 lakh in a commercial project in Noida, which was later cancelled.

When they sought their money back, a company employee asked them to complete “stupid” formalities, kept them hanging for several weeks and then stopped answering their calls after four months of constant follow-ups.

How X helped in recovering ₹ 10 lakh In a post on X, Mahima shared how the social media platform helped her recover the money.

Mahima said, “I almost lost 10 lakh to a big real estate company in NCR, but X helped me recover it.”

“My father even went to their office a number of times, but each visit ended with ‘just give us 15 days more’. It was very frustrating and stressful.”

The woman further said she emailed the real estate company director, tagged all the authorities, and messaged other senior company officials on LinkedIn, but she still did not get a response.

Then she decided to use X, directly messaging the director, and then getting a call from the company.

They promised the refund in the next 10 days, and finally, the cheque was delivered to the woman’s residence.

“That’s when I decided to use Twitter. I DM'd (direct messaged) the director of the company, who has a decent presence here.”

“Next day, I got a call from his team. They promised the refund in 10 days. On the 10th day, I got the money in my bank. Not just that, they delivered the cheque at my place in 4 days.”

