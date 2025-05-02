Delhi woman releases new video, calls Nainital police claims ‘lies’ after alleged slap by cop

A video doing the rounds on social media in which a Delhi-based woman alleged disobedience by a policeman during her visit to Nainital has evoked massive outrage from people, prompting a response from the Uttarakhand police as well. The statement issued by the Uttarakhand police stated that the woman was stopped during the checking by the cops as the vehicle didn’t have a "number plate and registration documents" – accusations she now refutes with video evidence.

The woman, who goes by the name Yati Sharma on her Instagram, has now released another video where she shows time-stamped footage taken shortly before they were stopped, displaying both riders wearing helmets. She also presents the vehicle’s registration papers, challenging the police’s claims as “lies” and an “attempt to avoid responsibility.”

'Ladko ko kyu nahi roka?' The Delhi-based female biker had asserted that she and her friend were allegedly slapped and verbally abused by a police officer at a "random" checkpoint in Uttarakhand’s Nainital. The incident occurred in the Ramgarh area – a popular tourist destination.

According to the footage, the officer - identified as Gulab Singh Kamboj -demanded the woman’s vehicle documents. Despite her cooperation and presenting both her helmet and all necessary papers, the situation escalated when Kamboj allegedly struck her during the exchange. The woman, who was recording the incident, captured the officer's aggressive behaviour on camera, including the moment he grabbed and threw her phone.

The video also shows the tourist confronting the officer over apparent double standards, highlighting that two male bikers wearing similar helmets were allowed to pass without being stopped. “Abhi 2 ladke gaye same aisa helmet pehenke. Ladko ko kyu nahi roka?” ( Just now, two boys went by wearing the same kind of helmet. Why weren’t the boys stopped) she asked.

Nainital Police Issues Statement In response to the growing clamour, the Nainital police issued a statement on social media: “A viral video related to a vehicle challan on social media is from Chowki Ramgarh area, where a two-wheeler without a number plate was stopped during checking by the in-charge of Chowki Uni, Gulab Khamboj. The vehicle had no registration documents and the person sitting behind was not wearing a helmet. An altercation broke out between the driver and the policeman, the video of which was shared by the driver on social media," the statement said.