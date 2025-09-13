Delhi woman who crashed Mahindra Thar from showroom denies death rumours: ‘I am alive’

A 29-year-old woman who accidentally drove a brand-new Mahindra Thar out of a showroom’s glass wall in Delhi has denied social media rumours of her death, clarifying that no one was injured in the accident.

The incident took place at a Mahindra outlet in East Delhi’s Nirman Vihar during a customary ritual before taking delivery of the SUV. The ritual involved squeezing a lemon under the car’s tyre. However, in a sudden mishap, the driver, identified as Maani Pawar from Ghaziabad, pressed the accelerator, causing the vehicle, worth around ₹27 lakh, to crash through the glass façade and plunge from the first floor.

“I Am Alive And Not Dead” In a statement shared on Instagram, Pawar called out false reports that claimed she had fractured bones, broken her nose, or even died in the crash.

“The purpose behind making this video is to debunk false news. Some people, to gain views and likes, said the woman involved in the accident died. All these are fake videos. I am alive and not dead. Please stop spreading fake news,” she said.

What happened inside the showroom Recounting the incident, Pawar said she was inside the SUV along with her family and a salesman when the accident happened.

“The car was at high RPM, the salesman had already told us, and it suddenly accelerated and plunged. Once the car fell, all three of us exited through the front door and none of us sustained any injuries,” she explained.