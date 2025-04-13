Delhi woman’s divorce post inspires many: ‘Whether 10 people support it or not’

A woman from Delhi is gaining attention online after opening up about her life post-divorce. Her powerful message, "divorced, not defeated," struck a chord with many across social media. Gargi Kalra, who works in Human Resources, shared her experience in a candid LinkedIn post. With no attempt to be overly motivational or seek approval, she let her simple yet strong words—"Divorced, not defeated!"—speak for themselves.

"I am divorced. Not seeking sympathy, not seeking applause - just acknowledging it for myself," her post read. "Because sometimes, saying it out loud is the first step to truly owning it".

Gargi underlined society’s tendency to box people into labels, often defining them by a single word. She acknowledged that her journey hadn’t been easy—but emphasized that it was her own path to walk and embrace.

She said, "We love tagging people, don’t we? One word, one label, and suddenly, an entire identity is formed. I’ve fought - against perceptions, unsolicited advice, and the weight of expectations - to hold my head high and never regret my decision".

She reflected on how, like many others, she had once sought validation in all the wrong places. But in the end, her takeaway was clear and straightforward: "My truth stands, whether 10 people support it or no".

"I am still learning, still growing. And through every conversation with those in the same boat, I realize - we are all fighting our own battles. I just hope that by changing myself, I contribute to changing something bigger," Gargi said as she concluded her post.

Social media users flooded the comments section to share their personal stories and notes of solidarity.

"Congratulations on choosing yourself over unhappiness," a user said.

Another user added, "I’m in the middle of my divorce process. It’s not been easy, but it helped me find out who my people really are. I’ve heard so many rumours about myself, people talk shit about me because I chose myself and God forbid women prioritise themselves. Stories like these help big time. Thank you for speaking up."