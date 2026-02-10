Delhi-based CEO's US visa rejected over ‘weak ties to India': ‘Have built everything here over last 13 years'

The co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Knot Dating app has expressed disappointment after his US visa application was rejected, with the New Delhi consulate reportedly citing his “weak ties to India”. Delhi-based Jasveer Singh shared an image of the rejected application on social media, accompanied by a blunt message directed at the New Delhi consulate team.

Rejected under Section 214(b) Singh’s visa was denied under Section 214(b) of the United States’ Immigration and Nationality Act - which allows a visa officer to refuse an application if they are not convinced the applicant will return to their home country after the visit.

Calling the decision ironic, Singh said he had built everything in India over the past 13 years, pays taxes, and employs people.

“Irony I run a company in India, employ people in India, pay taxes in India and have built everything here over the last 13 years. Apparently, that is not enough proof that I’ll return to India,” he said.

Questions over consular evaluation process Singh further questioned the visa evaluation process, raising concerns about how the US consulate assesses applicants’ intent. In a social media post, he suggested that either the criteria or the assessment itself was flawed.

Tagging the official X handle of Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador to India, he wrote:

“if this is your bar, either your definition of intent is broken or your evaluation process needs serious review. Train your New Delhi consulate teams better.”

Social media scrutiny claims The Knot Dating CEO also claimed that visa officers now scrutinise applicants’ social media activity.

“A friend said next time just delete your tweets on the US and NRIs before the interview and your visa gets approved,” he remarked.

‘Last-minute digital clean-ups’ may raise red flags However, immigration experts have warned that deleting social media posts or deactivating accounts before a US visa interview could backfire. Speaking to Mint earlier, an immigration attorney said such actions are generally not advisable, as they “can raise red flags” during the vetting process.