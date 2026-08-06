Delhi-based CEO who hired Gen Z candidate despite him refusing to work Saturdays says, ‘He outperformed everyone’

Gen Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, are often known for their blunt opinions, which older generations sometimes misinterpret as rudeness or coldness. However, a Delhi-based founder praised a Gen Z candidate for his 'honest' views despite him ‘denying working on Saturday.’

In a detailed post on the professional networking site LinkedIn, Abhishek Agarwal shared how an interview with a 25-year-old candidate turned into a discussion about work-life balance and completely changed his initial impression of the applicant, whom he had thought was 'lazy'.

Recalling the interview, Agarwal said: "I interviewed a 25-year-old. He denied working on Saturdays. I asked him straight. 'Isn't that too lazy for your age?'"

However, the response he received changed the way he thought.

Agarwal said: “Sir, I have a life outside office.”

The founder wrote: “He told me he plays cricket every Saturday. He has been playing guitar since he was 14. He has a family who also needs his time.”

He added: “I told him to manage all that after office. In the evenings, after 7 PM. I told him - you would have Sundays too. Then he said something I was not expecting.”

The candidate replied: “Sir my elder brother works in USA. I have visited him twice. Everyone there works Monday to Friday. They are the most competitive and developed nation on the planet. If they can be super successful working weekdays, why can't we?”

‘He was different’ The candidate's response left the founder surprised.

Recalling the interview, Agarwal said: “I looked at my panel. They looked back at me with the same look. I have interviewed hundreds of candidates. Most of them tell me what I want to hear. They say they are passionate. They say they will give 200 percent. They say weekends are not a problem. Then they burn out in 8 months and start looking for an exit. But he was different.”

Despite the candidate making it clear that he would not work on weekends, Agarwal decided to hire him. According to the founder, the decision proved to be the right one.

'He outperformed everyone on the team' Sharing the employee's performance, Agarwal posted: “He outperformed everyone on the team, back to back for 2 quarters. He never told a client any lie. He told all the pros and cons of the product. He let the client choose and decide. Clients liked his honesty.”

The founder said the employee continued to maintain a healthy work-life balance while delivering consistently strong results.