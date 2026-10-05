Delhi-based makeup artist's ₹4.5 lakh weekly earnings stun internet: ‘Thinking about burning off my 15 years of degrees’

A Delhi-based makeup artist has revealed how much she earned from makeup bookings in a single week, saying she made ₹4.5 lakh through bridal and party makeup assignments.

Momina, who identifies herself as a “Soft Glam Specialist” on Instagram, shared a detailed account of her bookings and earnings in a recent video. She explained how several wedding and party makeup assignments added up to the substantial weekly income.

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How did Momina make ₹ 4.5 lakh in a week? Momina's week started with a booking worth ₹63,000, for which she created three different makeup looks. She then took up a wedding makeup assignment that paid ₹73,000.

Her next bridal booking was in Kasoli, where she charged ₹55,000 for the appointment.

After returning to Delhi, Momina worked on several looks for another client. She also provided party makeup services for members of the client's family. The entire booking brought in ₹2.2 lakh, according to her breakdown.

She ended the week with another bridal makeup appointment, for which she charged ₹37,500.

Adding all the bookings together, Momina said her earnings for the seven-day period came to ₹4.5 lakh.

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“My total for a week is ₹4.5 lakh,” she said in the video.

Momina says earnings are result of years of hard work While the earnings attracted attention online, Momina stressed that the amount was not the result of overnight success.

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In the caption accompanying her Instagram post, she wrote, “People see the numbers, but they don’t see the years of hustle behind it.”

She added, “A fully booked calendar doesn’t just magically happen. Before the premium brides and back-to-back glams, there were years of intense hard work and hustle.”

According to Momina, she spent “countless days” working on free collaborations to build her portfolio and demonstrate her skills.

She said the bookings she receives today are the result of continuously learning, staying consistent and refusing to give up, while also putting her best into every client assignment.

“Thank you to everyone who supports my journey and trusts me to make them look flawless,” she concluded.

Social media users react to makeup artist's earnings Momina's post drew several reactions from users, with many praising her for being transparent about her earnings and describing her journey as an inspiration for aspiring makeup artists.

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One user humorously questioned their own career choices, writing, “Thinking about burning off my 15 years of degrees! Why the hell am I studying more to get more degrees! Why the hell did I become a doctor in this country man! Kudos to you girl.”

Another user praised her for openly discussing her charges, commenting, “I feel it takes guts to openly share how much you charged your client. These are some of the things that make you standout from everyone else !!”

A third user called her journey inspirational, writing, “This is an inspiration for all .. who is aspiring to become makeup artists.. if we are consistent, we can become this successful. Stay blessed girl... lots of love to u. keep thriving and inspiring all of us.”

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“Wow, kudos to you,” another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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