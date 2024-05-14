Police are investigating a complaint filed after a car hit a toll booth staff member on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, who sustained severe injuries.

A female staff member at the Kashi toll plaza in the Paratpur region along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway suffered severe injuries when struck and run over by a car's driver, who promptly fled the scene. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CCTV footage of the incident depicts the driver conversing with the woman before suddenly accelerating, leading to her falling onto the car's bonnet and subsequently sliding off as the vehicle sped away.

The woman staff member was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“A car coming from Delhi misbehaved with our staff. Upon asking for the toll, the car drove over the staff member, injuring her severely. This is a serious incident and the administration should take proper action so that such incidents do not happen again," Anil Sharma, the manager of Kashi Toll Plaza told ANI.

A complaint has been filed and police are investigating, including reviewing the CCTV footage from the toll booth to identify the culprit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, on April 24, at least three people were killed and two were left critically injured when their speeding car hit a lorry from behind near the Musunuru toll plaza in Kavali, Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

