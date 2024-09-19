Delhi’s housing society issues notice to bachelors over ‘too many parcels’, netizens say, ’Hey bhgwan ye kya julam hai’

Amid the rise in people opting for shopping online and relying on e-commerce portals over the past few years, the reluctance to buy essentials offline has surged.

People becoming too dependent on online shopping have ill effects, too. This time around, a society in Delhi is irked by it and issues a notice.

Concerned with 'too many parcels' arriving per day, a housing society in the national capital issued a circular where it asked 'bachelors' to stop requesting security guards to receive deliveries on their behalf.

An X user wrote, “Society presidents are insane. My cousin’s building got a warning for receiving too many parcels in a day.”

The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of the society in the notice mentioned that the security guard, who has been working for seven years, is not able to do his regular work properly due to the “large numbers of parcels" he had to manage daily.

The tweet has not went viral but also garnered people's attention towards the new issue. The tweet has been viewed over 500k times and 5.1k people liked it too.

Here are some netizens' comments: One wrote, "They have a point. In India we think that a security guard is the whole sole incharge of everything. Don’t treat him like your baggage collector."

"There is nothing wrong in that request. How much effort does it take to me more thoughtful in a community living set up? What if they start asking them to come to the gate to collect their orders than allowing the delivery person in?" wrote the second.

A third user wrote, "That is a reasonable request. Who gets 10-15 parcels a day?"

"Monthly 100 dedo watchman ko ye sab bakchodi band ho jayegi, voh parcel leke safe bhi rakhega :) this is how india works, like it or not, DNA corrupted lot we are!" wrote the fourth.

"F block and F Section wale shuru se hi Nikamme rehte hai -RWA president uncle," a fifth person commented.

"ek jagah se hee toh khusi mil rahi hai aur vo bhi society president se dekhi nahi ja rahi," wrote the sixth.