Delhi’s top cardiologist shares AQI survival guide as air turns hazardous

As Delhi’s air quality slipped into the “very poor” category, veteran actor and Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha shared a stark warning on X, amplifying a video message by city-based cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra, who laid out what he called an urgent “AQI survival guide” for residents battling hazardous pollution levels.

The 2.8-minute video was shared on 18 December, the same day Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 373, underscoring what health experts have repeatedly warned is no longer a seasonal spike but a prolonged public health crisis.

Opening the video on a deeply personal note, Dr Chopra says he has lived in Delhi for over 72 years, calling the city not just his birthplace but his home. “Today I am ashamed of what my city has become,” he says, adding that Delhiites are now breathing “some of the most toxic air on the planet”.

The cardiologist stresses that the crisis did not emerge overnight. Recalling doctors’ protests at India Gate in 2017, Dr Chopra says medical professionals had warned that worsening air pollution would fundamentally change how people live, breathe and fall ill. “The most troubling part,” he notes, “is how normal we have made it.”

In the video, Dr Chopra flags how children continue attending school on hazardous days and how mask usage has declined despite dangerous AQI readings. “Let me say this clearly — this is not normal, and it should never be treated like this,” he says.

AQI Survival Guide: What Dr Chopra Advises Addressing residents directly, Dr Chopra outlines practical steps people should take immediately during severe pollution episodes:

Wear N95 masks outdoors, especially during peak pollution hours

Monitor AQI daily and plan activities when pollution levels are relatively lower

Use air purifiers at home and ventilate rooms strategically when outdoor air improves

Improve indoor air quality by keeping plants such as snake plant, spider plant, money plant, aloe vera and rubber plant indoors

Use humidifiers, and oxygen support if medically required He also highlights the role of antioxidant-rich nutrition, recommending foods and supplements containing Vitamins C and E, which research has linked to reduced oxidative stress caused by PM2.5 exposure.

Shatrughan Sinha, while sharing the clip, tagged political leaders.