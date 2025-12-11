Delivery boy becomes designer! Deepinder Goyal shares heartwarming story of Blinkit picker who is set to join Zomato

Eternal CEO Deepinder Goyal shared a story about a former Blinkit picker, Atharv Singh, who later joined Zomato as a designer. Singh, who highlighted his financial hardships, considered Blinkit a life-changing opportunity and expressed gratitude to Zomato.

In a post on LinkedIn, Goyal shared a message from Singh, highlighting his transition from a Blinkit picker to a designer.

The fourth-year design student reflected on managing college expenses independently due to a lack of parental support. Struggling financially, Singh found hope in an Instagram ad for Blinkit. After working at a dark store for four months, his life improved significantly.

“Life really comes in full circle. I'm a 4th year design student, I had to manage my own funds for college fees and rent and other expenses as my dad didn't support my education. There was a time when I was not able to earn anything and life was still asking for more, and then an Instagram ad about Blinkit popped, truly life changing. I rushed to the nearest dark store and worked for 4 months, and life just kept getting better ever since," the post read.

Having worked as a picker at Blinkit, Singh expressed his excitement to join Zomato's design team.

“Now here I am, who worked as a picker in Blinkit, joining your design team at Zomato. Really grateful for what you've built and absolutely lucky to be a part of this! Just 1% done, this Blinkit boy will now deliver design at Zomato,” the post added.

Reacting to Goyal's post on him, Singh again thanked the Eternal founder and said, “absolutely grateful ❤️ Thank you so much for sharing. See you in the office! (Please pinch me when I see you) 😭”

Netizens react Several social media users lauded Atharv Singh's story, emphasising the role of hard work and getting the right opportunities.

One of the users wrote, “Was down … this reminded me to get up and get back on saddle…inspiring!!”

Another user said, “Stories like these push the whole ecosystem to rethink how opportunity is built. It’s powerful to see narratives that expand what’s possible.”

A user noted, “Many youngsters relate to this, as such stories serve as a great example for others facing similar challenges, illustrating that hard work and seizing opportunities can lead to significant career advancements and personal growth. ♥️”