Dell founder Michael Dell reveals the 'one page' that convinced parents to let him drop out of college

Michael Dell, founder, chairman and chief executive of Dell Technologies, has shared the financial document he credits with changing the direction of his life. Posting on X, the billionaire uploaded Dell Computer Corporation's earnings statement for the three months ending 31 July 1984, describing it as the document that persuaded his parents to accept his decision not to return to university.

"This one page changed my life," Michael Dell wrote in his post.

"42 years ago today, it convinced my parents I shouldn't go back to college. I started by upgrading PCs from a dorm room. Today @Dell is helping build the infrastructure that powers AI, from the edge to some of the world's largest AI factories. You never know which small decision will change everything. Keep building," he added.

Early earnings that changed everything The earnings statement showed that Dell Computer Corporation generated total revenue of $888,821 during the three months ending 31 July 1984. It also reported a gross profit of $198,367, highlighting the company's strong early performance only months after it was established.

Dell launched the business while studying at the University of Texas at Austin. At the age of 19, he began upgrading personal computers from his college dormitory before leaving university to devote himself to the venture full time.

From dorm room start-up to global technology giant More than four decades later, Dell Technologies has become one of the world's largest technology companies. According to Forbes, Michael Dell's net worth is estimated at $229.2 billion.

X users praise Dell's journey Dell's post attracted widespread attention on X, with many users praising his entrepreneurial success and reflecting on the importance of taking risks.

"That a company as large and important as Dell is initially conceived in the mind of a single person will always amaze me," one user wrote.

Another commented, "When I think of Dell, I think of laptops."

A third user said, “I've also experienced a lot of changes from small decisions, so these words carry a lot of weight for me. The importance of taking that first step.”

"Remember: A lot of the greats needed to have the same dropping out of college discussion with their parents. Lol," a fourth user commented.

Another said: “You took a very modest salary. Approx. $22,000 is my guess."