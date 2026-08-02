Dell founder Michael Dell reveals the 'one page' that convinced parents to let him drop out of college

Michael Dell, founder, chairman and chief executive of Dell Technologies, has shared the financial document he credits with changing the direction of his life. Posting on X, the billionaire uploaded Dell Computer Corporation's earnings statement for the three months ending 31 July 1984, describing it as the document that persuaded his parents to accept his decision not to return to university.

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"This one page changed my life," Michael Dell wrote in his post.

"42 years ago today, it convinced my parents I shouldn't go back to college. I started by upgrading PCs from a dorm room. Today @Dell is helping build the infrastructure that powers AI, from the edge to some of the world's largest AI factories. You never know which small decision will change everything. Keep building," he added.

Early earnings that changed everything The earnings statement showed that Dell Computer Corporation generated total revenue of $888,821 during the three months ending 31 July 1984. It also reported a gross profit of $198,367, highlighting the company's strong early performance only months after it was established.

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Dell launched the business while studying at the University of Texas at Austin. At the age of 19, he began upgrading personal computers from his college dormitory before leaving university to devote himself to the venture full time.

From dorm room start-up to global technology giant More than four decades later, Dell Technologies has become one of the world's largest technology companies. According to Forbes, Michael Dell's net worth is estimated at $229.2 billion.

X users praise Dell's journey Dell's post attracted widespread attention on X, with many users praising his entrepreneurial success and reflecting on the importance of taking risks.

"That a company as large and important as Dell is initially conceived in the mind of a single person will always amaze me," one user wrote.

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Another commented, "When I think of Dell, I think of laptops."

A third user said, “I've also experienced a lot of changes from small decisions, so these words carry a lot of weight for me. The importance of taking that first step.”

"Remember: A lot of the greats needed to have the same dropping out of college discussion with their parents. Lol," a fourth user commented.

Another said: “You took a very modest salary. Approx. $22,000 is my guess."

Another wrote: “Too bad many people today don't even try to run a business, let alone quit to do it. Never mind also that the value of going to college has been lost as well. Appreciate your work.”



About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.