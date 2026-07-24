'Demands are being heard, that's beautiful': Viral Mumbai woman Rhiya Ahir welcomes PM Modi's paper leak remarks

Model and actor Rhiya Ahir, who became the face of the student protests in Mumbai after a video of her standing in front of a Mumbai Police van at Shivaji Park went viral, has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of stricter action against those accused in paper leak cases. At the same time, she stressed that the government's assurances must be followed by concrete implementation.

Speaking to ANI, Ahir said the Prime Minister's remarks reflected what students and protesters had been demanding.

"I agree with the Prime Minister, it has to be strict actions towards them," she said, adding, "This is what the demands were."

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the main demands of the student protests in India? ⌵ The main demands include government accountability regarding the NEET exam paper leaks and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 2 Why did Rhiya Ahir become a prominent figure in the Mumbai protests? ⌵ Rhiya Ahir became a prominent figure after a video of her standing in front of a police van during the protests went viral, representing the students' calls for action against paper leak offenders. 3 How has Prime Minister Modi responded to the paper leak issues? ⌵ Prime Minister Modi announced stricter actions against those involved in paper leaks and proposed the establishment of Fast-Track Courts to ensure swift justice. 4 What measures are being taken to address the paper leak controversy in India? ⌵ Measures include the creation of Fast-Track Courts specifically for hearing cases related to paper leaks, along with promised stringent punishments for offenders. 5 Should students continue to protest amidst government announcements? ⌵ Yes, Rhiya Ahir urged students to keep protesting peacefully, while emphasizing that announcements must lead to real action to restore public confidence.

However, she cautioned that announcements alone would not restore public confidence.

"To say is one thing, but for it to actually happen is another. The alleged mastermind of the 2024 leaks was released on bail and cleared of allegations. I hope this doesn't happen this time," she said.

Responding to the Prime Minister's proposal to establish Fast-Track Courts for paper leak cases, Ahir referred to a viral social media clip and said, “I know you're going to say that it's going to happen, but we really want to see it happening.”

'The more people joining the conversation is beautiful' Ahir also reacted to activist Sonam Wangchuk ending his hunger strike after discussions with the Union government.

Wishing him well, she said, “Holding a fast and holding on to demands are two different things. I'm happy he has broken his fast, but I know he will continue to stand for the demands.”

Also Read | Meet Rhiya Ahir, Mumbai woman whose stand before a police van went viral

Calling the ongoing engagement between the government and protesters encouraging, she said, "The more people joining the conversation is beautiful, but something has to come out of the conversation. I hope this is fruitful."

Appeal for peaceful protests The 27-year-old urged demonstrators to continue protesting peacefully and appealed to students not to take extreme steps.

"Hold your ground," she said, adding, "The key word before protest is peaceful. Maintain your peace of mind and give peace of mind to others as well."

She also had a message for distressed students: "Your life is way too important. Please don't take it away. Suicide is not an option."

Reflecting on the moment that made her a viral figure, Ahir said her actions were instinctive.

"I wasn't thinking about anything, to be honest. I knew I was there for a cause," she said, adding, "If I left that scene, then I would fail myself as a citizen."

Rejecting suggestions that the act was politically motivated or intended to gain attention, she said, "I had a hoodie and a cap on. I did not show my face. Please never think this was for fame."

She also urged political parties not to use her images or videos for campaigning.

"Please do not use my pictures and videos. If you really want to support the movement, show the images and videos of police action and what students have gone through," she said.

Ahir encouraged citizens to continue using democratic means to press for accountability.

"Mail them. Flood them with emails. We don't have a conclusion yet. It is still open," she said.

Emphasising that the movement extends beyond any one individual, she added, "I did not start this. I do not want to take credit for it. I am just a part of this."