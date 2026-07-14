'Denied a washroom, given 1-star: Viral Urban Company video sparks debate on gig workers' rights

A video shared on social media has sparked widespread discussion after an Urban Company service professional claimed that a female colleague was denied access to a customer's washroom despite working at the house for three hours. According to the claims made in the viral post, the customer instead asked her to use the security guard's toilet.

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The video, which has gained traction online, claimed that the incident took place at a residence in Delhi.

According to the caption accompanying the clip on X, the Urban Company employee requested permission to use the customer's washroom after completing three hours of work. The customer allegedly refused, directed her to use the security guard's washroom instead and later gave her a one-star rating.

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The caption further claimed that the poor rating led to the service professional being blocked from receiving work through the platform for five days.

"In Delhi, a female Urban Company partner requested to use a customer's washroom. The customer refused, told her to use the security guard's washroom and gave her a 1-star rating. Consequently, the worker has faced a 5-day block from work. This unfair penalty deserves immediate review," the post read.

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Watch the video here:

'At Least Let Them Use Your Washroom': Colleague Speaks Out In the viral video, another Urban Company service professional expressed disappointment over the alleged incident, saying she had never experienced such treatment despite working in hundreds of homes over the past six years.

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"If someone comes to your house to work, at least let them use your washroom," she said.

She added that she had worked in large homes and served influential clients but had never been denied access to a washroom.

The worker also questioned why the customer had mentioned the washroom request in the review, saying, "Because of just one bad review from you, that girl will have a one-star rating. She may not get work for the next five days."

Expressing concern for her colleague, she added, "I feel really bad for that girl because she won't have any income for those five days. Imagine the pressure she must be under."

Video Fuels Debate On Treatment Of Gig Workers The service professional urged customers to show greater empathy towards gig workers, saying many people do not realise how dependent service professionals are on individual bookings and customer ratings for their livelihood.

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A user wrote, "It is true that we can be more empathetic to gig workers. That 1 star rating was uncalled for and unnecessarily cruel.

But does that mean the customer should have allowed use of their private restroom ? Consider the fact that this video is going viral on the same day another video is going viral - where a delivery worker used a female customer's rest room despite her objections and then flashed his private parts to her. So there is a security angle here."

Another user wrote, “India needs equality of labor asap. People enjoying benefits of gig economy think of themselves as Maharaja. Have seen people assume the service provider as their servants because they paid Rs. 453.”

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“Many households goes by this rule . They don't allow strangers to use their private bathroom. Good / Bad that depends on the one saying no and one ,who needs it. This is a lot of household has guest washroom,” the third wrote.

She further claimed that, under Urban Company's policy, customers are expected to allow service professionals to use the washroom whenever required.

The claims made in the viral video have since sparked widespread debate on social media, with many users calling for greater dignity, empathy and fair treatment of gig workers who enter homes to provide essential services.

Mint could not independently verify the claims made in the viral video.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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