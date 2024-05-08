In the video, the Danish diplomat was seen on the road full of trash and was heard calling New Delhi “great, green and trashy”.

Denmark's diplomat to India, H E Freddy Svane, on Wednesday posted a video on social media showing a service road full of garbage. The road falls in between the Danish and Greek embassies in New Delhi.

The video on X (formerly Twitter) was captioned: "Lovely and green New Delhi. Many words but no action. Saddened by this," and had tagged Denmark in India, Chief Minister Office Delhi and L-G Delhi office.

In the video, Svane was seen on the road full of trash and was heard calling New Delhi "great, green and trashy".

Also read: 'Take decisions, don't blame others': Delhi LG VK Saxena writes to CM Arvind Kejriwal over AAP 'water scheme' "This used to be a service lane, but you see, it is just full of trash, and people come here to do whatever they like to do here," he said in the video.

The Danish diplomat also hoped that someone would see the video and take some action on it. “No more nice words, just actions, my friend," he said while ending the video with a “dhanyawad (Thank you)" in Hindi.

Several netizens reacted to the video and said entire Delhi is struggling with waste management issues.

“Not only the diplomatic area, but the entire city of Delhi urgently requires a comprehensive initiative to address its waste management issues. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) seems to be operating without direction, resulting in a chaotic situation. It appears that there is a lack of cohesive planning among Delhi's authorities on how to effectively manage waste. At this rate, there is a risk of Delhi becoming one of the largest junkyards in the world," one user commented.

Also read: AAP blames LG VK Saxena for 'highest' crime rate in Delhi, 'police force has been completely ruined' "Just a suggestion you have marked wrong people here unfortunately that's how the system works in India it's NDMC which is responsible for this work and it works under central govt headed by Modi so please mark it to PMO India," another suggested.

In March last year, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari said that he does not like Delhi’s garbage mounds and is considering constructing roads out of garbage.

Striking a lighter note he had said, “…Delhi has three tourist spots…" while referring to the three garbage mounds. "I don’t like this, I don’t know about you. One in Ghazipur and there are two others. They are mountains of garbage. So I have decided to make use of garbage in the construction of roads."

