‘Derogatory name’ for Suryakumar Yadav: Amit Mishra schools Mohammad Yousuf, ‘Difference between India and Pakistan’

After India’s win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the victory to the Indian Armed Forces. Team India stood with the families of the Pahalgam terror attack victims, SKY said while praising the bravery of soldiers.

India sent a strong message by not shaking hands with Pakistan.

“India has not forgotten the Pahalgam attack. Dedicating this victory to the victims brings a moment of pride and emotional justice for every Indian," Surya added.

This did not go well with Pakistan. And, many Pakistani players criticised India with harsh words. Among them was Mohammad Yousuf. He repeatedly called the Indian captain Suwar (swine) Kumar while he accused India of influencing umpires.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a complaint against referee Andy Pycroft, but the ICC dismissed it.

Former India leg spinner Amit Mishra hit back at Yousuf for insulting India’s T20I captain. Mishra said Team India had respected the spirit of the game by playing. At the same time, the Men in Blue did not show any unnecessary gestures of friendship.

Mishra commented on Yousuf’s remark about Surya.

"This shows how uneducated they are. Despite being a Test cricketer, he is making such remarks. They just speak nonsense,” ANI quoted Mishra as saying.

“They have done it in the past and will continue to do it. What else do they have left? They complained about the match referee. It was India's decision not to shake hands. But, India respected the sport. We should not listen to such people," Mishra said.

"I am with the Indian team. The entire nation is with the team. Irrespective of the level of cricket they play, they show their class. None of the Indian legends used such derogatory remarks. I won't even consider them cricketers. This shows the difference in the thinking level of India and Pakistan," he added.

Who is Mohammad Yousuf? Mohammad Yousuf, born on August 27, 1974, in Lahore, was originally named Yousuf Youhana. He was among the few Christians to play for Pakistan. He was also the first non-Muslim to captain the national team.

In 2005, he converted to Islam. His wife also converted, taking the name Fatima.

Mohammad Yousuf had an illustrious career for Pakistan. In Tests, he played 90 matches, scoring 7,530 runs at an average of 52.29. He scored 24 centuries and 33 fifties, including a highest of 223.