Despite ₹20 lakh CTC, man can’t afford Gurugram home with ‘Italian marble’

A social media post about a man earning ₹20 lakh a year but still unable to afford a home has reignited debate over soaring real estate prices in Indian cities. The post, shared by a tech professional named Akhilesh on X (formerly Twitter), highlights the growing disconnect between salaries and housing costs, particularly in urban areas like Gurugram.

“Was having a discussion with a friend in Gurugram. His CTC is 20 lakh. His in-hand is around 1.2 lakh per month after taxes, EPF, and deductions. He doesn't splurge. No car. No kids. just a waifu,” Akhilesh wrote.

According to him, every housing project the friend visits has a starting price of ₹2.5 crore. “The brochures talk about infinity pools, Zen gardens, Italian marble, biometric lifts. If he buys this, he has to live paycheck to paycheck. No buffer. No vacations. No emergencies,” the post added.

The techie further said his friend, despite earning more than “maybe 95% of India”, still cannot afford a home in his own city. He concluded, “The market is not broken. It’s working exactly as designed - for someone else.”

The post has resonated with many online, with users echoing concerns about home ownership becoming increasingly out of reach for the middle class, even for those with relatively high incomes.

An individual wrote, “That 95% statistic is correct? Or just people paying taxes? Because who’s buying these expensive flats?” Akhilesh replied, “Data is only available for people with legalised sources of money. It's not difficult to guess who are the ones buying expensive flats.”

Another commented, “Gurgaon is attractive for investors. I've seen a few projects where more than 90% are investors. Since the rally has already ended & the projects are still under construction, many investors want to exit now. I don't know if it's safe or not.”

A third remarked, “It's wild how even a high salary feels inadequate in certain cities. Many people are in the same boat, juggling expenses while trying to save. It makes you question what success means nowadays.”