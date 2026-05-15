Despite paying ₹43,900, man claims IndiGo seated 3-year-old child away from parents; airline responds

A lawyer from Nagpur has accused IndiGo of seating his three-year-old child separately from the parents during a flight from Bagdogra to Kolkata, sparking criticism on social media.

In a post shared on LinkedIn, Gaurav Mishra alleged that the airline allotted “random jumbled seats” to his family even though all three passengers were travelling under the same booking and PNR.

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“Indigo forced my 3-year-old kid to travel alone in seat because their parents didn’t pay extra for seat selection,” Mishra wrote.

Lawyer claims airline violated DGCA rules Mishra further alleged that the seating arrangement breached Rule 3.15 of the DGCA’s Air Transport Circular 01 of 2024.

“In my case, they forced my 3-year-old kid to sit unaccompanied without any Parent in the next seat despite having a highly turbulent route of Bagdogra to Kolkata,” he said.

Also Read | IndiGo issues travel advisory amid rain, hailstorm in Delhi NCR

The lawyer stated that he had paid ₹43,900 for three tickets, but claimed the family was still assigned separate seats.

“Despite paying ₹43,900 for three tickets, we were selectively granted random jumbled seats, which is a violation of DGCA rules as well as severe unfair trade practice,” he added.

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He also claimed that the child felt “unattended and emotionally disturbed” during the journey.

Along with the complaint, Mishra posted a screenshot of the relevant DGCA guideline. The highlighted section stated that airlines must ensure children up to the age of 12 are seated with at least one parent or guardian travelling under the same booking and PNR.

The post quickly gained attention online, with several users questioning airline seat allocation practices.

Also Read | IndiGo to launch commercial flights from Noida International Airport on 15 June

IndiGo responds to complaint Responding to the allegations in the comments section, IndiGo said it had attempted to contact Mishra regarding the matter.

“Hi, we tried calling you on your registered contact number; however, we were unable to establish a connection. Please share an alternate contact number along with a convenient time to speak with you,” the airline wrote.

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In another response, the airline added: “Mr Mishra, we tried connecting with you on the call but couldn’t establish contact. We request you to share a convenient time or an alternate contact number via DMs so we may connect with you for further communication.”

Also Read | IndiGo issues advisory for Srinagar as rain disrupt operations in Kashmir

Social media users criticise airline seating practices The incident triggered a broader discussion online, with many users criticising airlines for separating families during seat allocation.

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“Pathetic and insensitive..Passenger safety and child welfare should come before seat management or commercial considerations. Airlines cannot treat families with toddlers like random passengers. Deeply disappointing and a serious lapse in customer care,” one user commented.

“This is deeply concerning. Forcing a 3-year-old to sit unattended is not just a violation of DGCA guidelines, but a significant safety and emotional risk,” another user wrote.

Another user commented: “This is now a feature with all airlines. Pay for your seats otherwise, families will be separated and senior citizens will be allotted middle seats on purpose. I suggest that seating fees should be added upfront and seat selection should be allowed at the time of ticket purchase.”

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Despite paying ₹43,900, man claims IndiGo seated 3-year-old child away from parents; airline responds