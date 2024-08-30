Skyscanner’s latest survey, “Destination ‘I Do’,” highlights a growing trend among Indians toward destination weddings, with 85% planning or already having had one. Leading this trend are Gen Z, with nearly half (49%) considering a destination wedding, compared to 33% of Millennials. This younger generation is captivated by the adventure and uniqueness of these celebrations, heavily influenced by the grandeur of high-profile weddings like the Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant affair. The survey also reveals that 66% of Indians are eager to host lavish pre-wedding festivities, embracing the extravagance that defines traditional Indian weddings.

Speaking on the Survey, Mohit Joshi, Skyscanner Travel Trends and Destination Expert said,“Recent high-profile weddings have inspired more Indians to mark their wedding milestones with memorable celebrations such as destination weddings. Our research found that couples are prioritising unique experiences and are willing to invest more to create celebrations that truly reflect their aspirations.”

Key findings from the suvey:

Asia was the top choice for a destination wedding among Indians: 48% of respondents in India are eyeing Asia for their destination wedding, drawn to the allure of places like Thailand, Japan, and the Maldives. On the other hand, 31% are captivated by Europe's romantic charm, considering destinations like the UK, Spain, France, and Italy.

Top picks for Indian couples: When it comes to planning the perfect destination wedding, some of the top destinations respondents are drawn to include Goa, Dubai, Bali, and Bangkok.

Beach Bliss, Royal Palaces, or Scenic Mountains: When it comes to the vibe of dream destination weddings, 26% of respondents in India envision a romantic beach celebration with sunsets and sand, while 20% are drawn to the opulence of a royal palace affair like in Jaipur or Udaipur. Others envision a soulful, personalised celebration (19%) in scenic spots like Tuscany, Lake Como, or Mussoorie, and the same percentage crave a lavish, glamorous event in vibrant cities like Dubai, New York, or Bahrain. 19% of respondents are also drawn to a picturesque mountain backdrop, imagining a proposal set against the stunning views in spots like Mussoorie, Munnar, or Switzerland.

Splurging on wedding dreams: Indians are all set to splurge! With destination weddings becoming increasingly popular, nearly half (45%) of couples in India are willing to boost their budgets by up to 50% for the extra adventure and to make their celebration truly unforgettable, proving that for many a destination wedding is worth every extra penny.

Hidden gems: To avoid the chaos of overbooked hotspots or paying for overpriced locations, Indian respondents are totally up for breaking away from the ordinary and choosing off-the-beaten-path destinations. An impressive 83% of respondents in India will swap the usual wedding hotspots of Shimla or Goa for hidden gems like Gokarna or Kalimpong — proving that love knows no bounds and neither do their destination dreams!