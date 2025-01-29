Deva Advance Booking: The Advance bookings for Shahid Kapoor's action-packed film Deva have officially begun. The Bollywood star is all set to make his return to the big screen in the role of a fearless cop, showcasing a bold, "massy" look in this high-octane action movie.

Deva Advance Booking Shahid's 'Deva', marks his return to the big screen after almost a year, following his last appearance in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', which starred actress Kriti Sanon. Apart from Shahid Kapoor, 'Deva' stars Pooja Hegde.

Speaking of the film's advance booking, report by Pinkvilla stated that the film might open at ₹6.5-7 crore net at the Indian box office.

Shahid Kapoor 10 years at box office Shahid Kapoor's box office journey over the past decade has been marked by a series of notable performances. Shahid Kapoor's last film, Teri Baaton Mein, earned ₹6.7 crore net on its opening day in India, according to Sacnilk.com data. The film which was a hit went on to gross ₹139 crore worldwide.

One of his biggest hits, Kabir Singh (2019), directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, was a Hindi remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Despite receiving mixed to negative reviews from critics, the film became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of the year, with an opening day collection of ₹20 crore net in India, as per Sacnilk.com. His 2015 film Shaandaar opened to ₹13 crore, Udta Punjab (2016) earned ₹10.10 crore, Padmaavat (2018) had an opening of ₹19 crore, and Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018) debuted with ₹6.76 crore.

Shahid Kapoor’s speaks on Deva, says ‘nothing like Kabir Singh’

Looking at Deva's trailer, there have been talks if Shahid's character in Deva is like Kabir Singh. However, while speaking to reporters, Shahid said that, “It’s an aggressive character but 'Deva' is very Deva, there is no Kabir Singh in it. Deva is also not like any other character… Till 'Kabir Singh' people said, 'Oh! Is he like Tommy Singh in ‘Udta Punjab’?”

However, Shahid teased a connection between "Deva" and the 1975 classic "Deewaar", suggesting that there is a "relevance" of Amitabh Bachchan's iconic character Vijay in his upcoming movie. "There is a relevance (of Bachchan's 'Deewaar' character) within the film.”