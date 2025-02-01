Deva Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor’s action movie off to a good start, mints...

Deva Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor's action movie, which marked director Rosshan Andrrews's debut in the Hindi film industry, was off to a good start following its release in the theatres on Friday, January 31.

Deva, which also marks Shahid Kapoor's return to the big screen after almost a year, has minted ₹5 crore on its opening day in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. However, this is ₹1.5-2 crore less than what the movie was predicted to make at the Indian box office on its release day.

Advertisement

Deva also failed to cross the opening numbers of Shahid Kapoor's last film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which earned ₹6.7 crore. But it saw better release day numbers than his Jersey ( ₹3.2 crore).

Deva: Plot Deva marks the Hindi directorial debut of celebrated Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews. The film, produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, delves into the world of a brilliant but rebellious police officer who unravels layers of deceit and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case.

Advertisement

This is also the first time Shahid Kapoor is stepping into the shoes of a uniformed cop, Dev Ambre, thus bringing a fresh and fiery energy to the role.

Deva: Cast Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, has Pavail Gulati, Pravessh Rana, Kubbra Sait, Girish Kulkarni, and Aditi Sandhya Sharma in key roles.

Shahid Kapoor's 10 years at Box Office A series of notable performances have marked Shahid Kapoor's box office journey over the past decade.

According to Sacnilk.com data, Shahid Kapoor's last film, Teri Baaton Mein, earned ₹6.7 crore net on its opening day in India. The hit film grossed ₹139 crore worldwide.

Advertisement

One of his biggest hits, Kabir Singh (2019), directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, was a Hindi remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Despite receiving mixed to negative reviews from critics, the film became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of the year, with an opening day collection of ₹20 crore net in India, as per Sacnilk.com.

His 2015 film Shaandaar opened at ₹13 crore, Udta Punjab (2016) earned ₹10.10 crore, Padmaavat (2018) had an opening of ₹19 crore, and Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018) debuted at ₹6.76 crore.