Deva Box Office collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor's cop drama witnessed a good start following its release in the theatres on Friday, January 31. However, on Saturday (Day 2), the movie's earnings slumped.

Deva's Box Office collection is expected to total to ₹8.7 crore, after Day 2, February 1's collection, as per data collated by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Deva Box Office collection Day 2 Despite a decent start, Shahid Kapoor starrer film Deva's collections dropped to ₹3.2 crore on Saturday, February 1, as per data collated by industry tracker Sacnilk. This number is roughly 48 per cent lower as compared to the movie's earnings on Day 1 (Friday).

Although Deva's opening day earnings saw better release day numbers than Jersey ( ₹3.2 crore), the Shahid Kapoor blockbuster failed to surpass the Bollywood actor's previous films such as ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, which opened with Rs. 6.7 crore. The film also witnessed tough competition at the Box Office, with other major releases such as Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, Ram Charan's Game Changer, and Kangana Ranaut's Emergency.

According to Box Office India, Deva relied heavily on the Maharashtra region for its opening, but struggled in cities like Mumbai and Pune, where the turnout was lower than expected. The film also underperformed in areas like NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Central India, leading to an opening day collection of approximately ₹5 crore. As a result, it didn’t make it into Shahid’s top 10 highest openers, settling in 11th place, just behind Haider.

More about Deva Deva, marks Shahid Kapoor's return to the big screen after almost a year. The movie also marks the Hindi directorial debut of celebrated Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews.

Deva, produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, delves into the world of a brilliant but rebellious police officer who unravels layers of deceit and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case.