Deva Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor’s movie sees impressive surge; mints ₹11.75 crore

Deva Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor's cop drama, Deva, has seen a surge in its collections. Deva which marks Shahid Kapoor's return to the big screen after almost a year minted ₹11.75 crore in two days.

Deva Box Office Collection Day 2 According to Sacnilk.com, the cop drama collected ₹6.25 crore on Day 2 a day after it earned ₹5.50 crore on its opening day. As per the report, Deva had an overall 13.07 percent in Hindi languahe on February 1.

Speaking of its city wise earnings, the maximum numbers were collected from southern cities like Chennai and Bengaluru where it saw an occupancy of 34.75 percent and 20.25 percent respectively. Mumbai saw occupany of 16.50 percent followed by Hyderabad and Pune at 16.25 percent.

About Deva Deva marks the Hindi directorial debut of celebrated Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews. Produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, Deva delves into the world of a brilliant but rebellious police officer who unravels layers of deceit and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case. In the movie, Kapoor is essaying the role of a brilliant but defiant police officer. It also stars Pooja Hegde in the role of a journalist. Actors Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait round out the cast of the film.

Deva reviews Shahid Kapoor has won praise for his role in the ‘absolute banger’ action thriller movie, but users have pointed out the similarity its opening scene shares with the Malayalam film Mumbai Police. The reviews ranges from calling the film Masterpiece to an ‘Undisputed Winner’

Shahid Kapoor’s speaks on Deva, says ‘nothing like Kabir Singh’ Looking at Deva's trailer, there have been talks if Shahid's character in Deva is like Kabir Singh. However, while speaking to reporters, Shahid said “It’s an aggressive character but 'Deva' is very Deva, there is no Kabir Singh in it. Deva is also not like any other character… Till 'Kabir Singh' people said, 'Oh! Is he like Tommy Singh in ‘Udta Punjab’?”