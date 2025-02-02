Deva Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor - Rosshan Andrrews’ film sees little growth, earns THIS amount

Shahid Kapoor's film Deva features a storyline centered around a defiant police officer. Rosshan Andrrews directorial film released in theatres on January 31.

Fareha Naaz
Published2 Feb 2025, 05:17 PM IST
Deva Box Office Collection Day 3: Rosshan Andrrews’ film Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor, reported highest Hindi occupancy in Chennai on Sunday.(Screengrab @Youtube | Trailer)

Deva Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor starrer action thriller film movie Deva has been delivering strong performance at the box office since its release on January 31. Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the cop drama. Shahid Kapoor returned to the big screen almost after a year with a remake of Rosshan's 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police.

Deva Box Office Collection Day 3

The Bollywood featuring Pooja Hegde witnessed 16.36 percent uptick in its collection on February 1. On day 2 in theatres, the movie amassed 6.4 crore net at the domestic box office. Shahid Kapoor movie collected 3.39 crore on Day 3, Sunday at 4:36 PM, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. Rosshan Andrrews' Bollywood film did a business of 15.29 crore net.

It is giving stiff competition to Akshay Kumar's Sky Force which was released last week. Meanwhile, Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur directorial film collected 3.25 crore net on February 2 until 4:40 PM.

Produced under the banner Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studio, Deva netted 5.5 crore on its opening day. Considering Deva's overall Hindi occupancy, Chennai topped the list. Followed by Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “#Deva sees minimal growth [14.36%] on Day 2, with the crucial jump - essential after a weak start - clearly missing... Ideally, the 2-day total should've been the *opening day* score... The film must recover lost ground on Sunday.”

According to the filmmakers, the two-day net box office collection stands at 12.39 crore.

Deva Worldwide Box Office Collection

As per Sacnilk, the worldwide box office collection stands at 20.35 crore gross until Day 2. In the overseas market, it raked in 6.40 crore gross and 11.90 crore gross at the India box office. Both these figures add up to give worldwide gross.

About Deva

The narrative of this cop drama revolves around the world of a brilliant and rebellious police officer. While investigating a high-profile case, the police officer unravels layers of deceit and betrayal. Shahid Kapoor plays the role of a defiant police officer. Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati feature in the ensemble cast.

