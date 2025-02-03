Deva Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor’s movie gets a good run over the weekend; mints...

Deva Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor's cop drama Deva had a good opening weekend run, marking the Bollywood actor's successful return to the big screen after almost a year.

The movie, Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews' debut in the Hindi film industry, maintained an upward streak in its earnings at the Indian box office as it competed with Akshay Kumar's Sky Force.

Deva is reportedly a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police, which was also directed by Rosshan Andrrews.

Advertisement

Deva Box Office Collection Day 3 The Bollywood movie starring Pooja Hegde witnessed an 18.59 per cent uptick in its collection on Sunday, February 2. According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹7.59 crore net at the domestic box office on day 3 of its theatrical release.

Produced under the banner Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studio, Deva netted ₹5.5 crore on its opening day.

Rosshan Andrrews' Bollywood film collected a net total of ₹19.49 crore during its opening weekend, Sacnilk's data showed.

Advertisement

Deva theatre occupancy Deva saw a 5.34 per cent Hindi occupancy in theatres on Sunday.

City-wise, the movie saw maximum numbers from southern cities like Chennai and Bengaluru, where it saw an occupancy of 41.50 per cent and 20.25 per cent, respectively. Mumbai saw occupancy of 18.75 per cent, followed by Hyderabad and Pune at 17.75 per cent.

Deva Worldwide Box Office Collection According to Sacnilk, the worldwide box office collection of Shahid Kapoor's movie Deva stands at ₹20.75 crore gross until Day 3.

Advertisement

In the overseas market, it earned ₹6.4 crore gross and ₹14.35 crore gross at the India box office, which adds up to the worldwide gross.

About Deva The narrative of this cop drama revolves around the world of a brilliant and rebellious police officer. While investigating a high-profile case, the police officer unravels layers of deceit and betrayal. Shahid Kapoor plays the role of a defiant police officer. Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati feature in the ensemble cast.