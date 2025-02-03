Deva Box Office collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor starrer film Deva has been on a rocky path ever since its release on Friday, January 31. Although the movie's earnings witnessed a slight boost on the first Sunday, it slumped again on Monday (Day 4)

Deva movie is expected to bring a total of ₹20. 46 crore to the table after its four-day-run in the theatres, shows early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Deva Box Office collection Day 4 The Shahid Kapoor film Deva earned ₹1.31 crore on Monday, February 3, shows data collated by industry tracker Sacnilk. This figure is the lowest of what Deva has earned during the past three days.

According to Sacnilk, Deva made ₹5.5 crore on its opening day and around ₹6.4 crore on its first Saturday (Day 2). On Sunday (Day 3), the Shahid Kapoor starrer movie revived slightly, with its earnings increasing to ₹7.25 crore.

Deva movie occupancy The severe hit in Deva's Box Office earnings reflected in the footfall of the show. Theatres were filled up to 5.20 per cent in the morning, and 8.35 per cent in the afternoon on Monday (Day 4) of Deva's screening.

What experts say about Deva On Sunday, February 3, trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share Day 2 box office figures of Deva.

He wrote, “#Deva sees minimal growth [14.36%] on Day 2, with the crucial jump - essential after a weak start - clearly missing... Ideally, the 2-day total should've been the opening day score... The film must recover lost ground on Sunday."

However, as seen in the Box Office earnings, Deva ‘failed to recover the lost ground.’