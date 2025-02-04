Deva Box Office collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor starrer film sees drop in earnings, mints THIS amount

Deva Box Office collection Day 5: On the fifth day of release, Deva earned nearly ₹1.26 crore, totalling ₹21.90 crore in India net for all languages, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The Shahid Kapoor starrer earned ₹5.5 crore on the opening day and a net total of ₹19.49 crore over the weekend.

On Monday, February 3, the film witnessed a massive drop of up to 64.83 per cent in its collection.

On the fourth day of release, Shahid Kapoor's starrer Bollywood film could only earn just ₹2.55 crore net at the domestic box office.

Advertisement

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has amassed ₹21.70 crore net in four days.

The film is directed by Rosshan Andrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under Roy Kapur Films. Deva stars Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Pavail Gulati in key roles.

While speaking to media before the film's release Shahid Kapoor compared Deva with his hit film Kabir Singh. He said, “It’s an aggressive character, but Deva is very Deva; there is no Kabir Singh in it. Deva is also not like any other character… Till Kabir Singh, people have asked if he is like Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab.”

Advertisement

The film opened to mixed reviews while Shahid’s performance was praised. Deva is an adaptation of the 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. However, unlike the original film, the climax of Deva was tweaked to give it a new twist.

About the film Deva The film's narrative revolves around a cop around the world of a brilliant and rebellious police officer. The police officer unravels layers of deceit and betrayal during an investigation of a high-profile case. Shahid Kapoor plays the role of a courageous police officer. Pooja Hegde portrays the role of Diya Sathaye, a journalist, and Pavail Gulati plays the role of ACP Rohan D'Silva.