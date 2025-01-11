Shahid Kapoor's new song Bhasad Macha from the film Deva showcases his dancing skills alongside Pooja Hegde. Fans are praising his electrifying performance and the collaboration with Mika Singh, calling it a perfect blend. Deva is set for theatrical release on January 31, 2025.

A new song from Shahid Kapoor's upcoming release, Deva, has been released on YouTube. The song, Bhasad Macha, brings back Shahid's dancing avatar. It also features Pooja Hegde.

Viewers are showering Shahid Kapoor with immense praise for his electrifying energy and unmatched dance performance. Fans describe his moves as exceptional and his ability to embody the character as flawless.

The collaboration with Mika Singh and the composition by Vishal are also receiving widespread admiration, with many calling it a perfect blend. The song and Shahid's performance have created an extraordinary vibe, with fans expressing their excitement using words like "fire", "outstanding" and "next-level energy".

“Nothing and no one can match this vibe," wrote one user.

“Shahid Kapoor's dancing skills are exceptional, and he is undoubtedly one of the best dancers in Bollywood. His ability to master various dance styles, from classical to contemporary, is impressive. The way he loses himself in the music and lets his body speak through dance is truly captivating," came from another.

"Evrey thing is outstanding and Shahid dance and energy next level," posted another Bollywood fan.

“Dhaating Naach, Gandi Baat, vintage Shahid Kapoor is back with another banger," commented one user.

“Shahid Kapoor in beast mode on the dance floor!" remarked another user.

Deva is helmed by Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews. The action thriller is produced by Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios.

Shahid Kapoor's pay-cut Shahid took a significant pay cut for the Bollywood project. While he charged ₹40 crore for Bloody Daddy, he reportedly agreed to a reduced fee of ₹25 crore for this film, as per Bollywood Hungama.

An industry insider revealed to the publication that the decided on the pay cut despite Shahid’s current success with Farzi and Bloody Daddy.

Deva, originally scheduled to release in October 2024, will release in theatres on January 31, 2025.