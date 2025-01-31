Deva Twitter review: Shahid Kapoor wins praise for his role in the ‘absolute banger’ action movie, but...

Deva Twitter review: Shahid Kapoor has won praise for his role in the ‘absolute banger’ action thriller movie, but users have pointed out the similarity its opening scene shares with the Malayalam film Mumbai Police. Rosshan Andrrews directed both of these films.

As the film keeps its audiences hooked with its engaging story and intense performances, several Twitter users (now X) have hailed the film as a “must-watch”.

Shahid Kapoor marks his return to the big screen after almost a year with 'Deva', which was released in theatres on Friday, January 31. He had last appeared in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, which starred actress Kriti Sanon.

Here's how netizens reacted: “MASTERPIECE ALERT! Shahid Kapoor delivers a career-defining performance as the fierce & unhinged cop, and Rosshan Andrrews crafts an absolute banger of an action thriller! The intensity, Deva a must-watch,” a user said.

“Deva Fantastic movie love the action of Shahid Kapoor,” another added.

“Undisputed Winner. Crackling Performance and Hard hitting Climax. Shahid Kapoor nailed it,” said another user, hailing the climax of the film.

“Deva Shahid Kapoor's artistry carries a depth that resonates with the soul. Every role he takes on unveils a new dimension of life, as if he’s presenting a philosophy through cinema. Wishing him all the best for his upcoming film!” said a user.

However, a user pointed out: “Unfortunately opening scene of movie is exactly same as Malayalam film Mumbai Police.”

Deva: Plot Deva marks the Hindi directorial debut of celebrated Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews. The film, produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, delves into the world of a brilliant but rebellious police officer who unravels layers of deceit and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case.

This is also the first time Shahid Kapoor is stepping into the shoes of a uniformed cop, Dev Ambre, thus bringing a fresh and fiery energy to the role.

