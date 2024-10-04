Devara BO collection Day 7: Jr NTR-Saif Ali Khan film numbers nosedive 65.48%, gets ₹7.25 crore on Thursday

Devara BO collection Day 7: The film starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor witnessed a 65.48 per cent drop in its box office numbers on October 3. Check full stats here.

Fareha Naaz
Published4 Oct 2024, 08:33 AM IST
Devara BO collection Day 7: Jr NTR-starrer witnessed a 65.48 percent fall in its box office numbers on Thursday.
Devara BO collection Day 7: Jr NTR-starrer witnessed a 65.48 percent fall in its box office numbers on Thursday.(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zhnhVMHhB-8)

Devara BO collection Day 7: The film starring Jr NTR along with Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, raked in 215.6 crore net at the box office during its seven-day run, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

Jr NTR-starrer witnessed a 65.48 per cent fall in its box office numbers on Thursday, October 3, after Gandhi Jayanti holiday. On Day 7, the movie minted 7.25 crore net after witnessing 50 per cent uptick on October 2. With Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as the lead actors in Devara: Part 1, the film collected a whopping 21 crore on Wednesday.

Also Read | Devara vs Salaar Box Office: Who is winning Jr NTR or Prabhas?

The Koratala Siva directorial film raked in 82.5 crore on its opening day. Its first weekend collection climbed to 160.6 after the impressive debut. After Jr NTR's Golden Globe and Oscar success with RRR, Devara: Part 1 marks a major comeback for  Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said, “The film is now on track to achieve a respectable lifetime biz in the range of 70-80 cr in the North, marking a notable success for #NTR”

Also Read | Devara BO Collection Day 4: Junior NTR’s film sees big fall, earns ₹12.5 crore

Made on a budget of 300 crore, the film break even within a few days of its release. The makers on September 30 announced that the film minted 304 crore at the worldwide box office in opening weekend.

Naga Vamsi, who holds the theatrical rights to Devara, in a post on X said, “A big thank you to each and every one of you who played a part in creating the #DevaraStorm and setting unprecedented records at the BOX OFFICE.”

Also Read | Devara Part 1: How a warrior’s code reveals hidden money lessons

The Tollywood film bankrolled by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts witnessed an overall 18.64 percent Telugu occupancy, 10.02 percent Hindi occupancy, 20.11 percent Kannada occupancy and 15.58 percent Tamil occupancy on October 3, Sacnilk reported. Apart from the lead roles, the star cast features Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, and Prakash Raj in key roles.

 

First Published:4 Oct 2024, 08:33 AM IST
