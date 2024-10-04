Devara BO collection Day 7: The film starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor witnessed a 65.48 per cent drop in its box office numbers on October 3. Check full stats here.

Devara BO collection Day 7: The film starring Jr NTR along with Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, raked in ₹215.6 crore net at the box office during its seven-day run, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jr NTR-starrer witnessed a 65.48 per cent fall in its box office numbers on Thursday, October 3, after Gandhi Jayanti holiday. On Day 7, the movie minted ₹7.25 crore net after witnessing 50 per cent uptick on October 2. With Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as the lead actors in Devara: Part 1, the film collected a whopping ₹21 crore on Wednesday.

The Koratala Siva directorial film raked in ₹82.5 crore on its opening day. Its first weekend collection climbed to 160.6 after the impressive debut. After Jr NTR's Golden Globe and Oscar success with RRR, Devara: Part 1 marks a major comeback for Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said, “The film is now on track to achieve a respectable lifetime biz in the range of ₹70-80 cr in the North, marking a notable success for #NTR"

Made on a budget of ₹300 crore, the film break even within a few days of its release. The makers on September 30 announced that the film minted ₹304 crore at the worldwide box office in opening weekend.

Naga Vamsi, who holds the theatrical rights to Devara, in a post on X said, “A big thank you to each and every one of you who played a part in creating the #DevaraStorm and setting unprecedented records at the BOX OFFICE." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}