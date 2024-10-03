Devara Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 6: JR NTR, Janhvi Kapoor’s movie sees jump; mints over ₹200 crore

  • Devara Box Office Collection Day 6: The action movie broke all records nationally and registered strong responses worldwide. With massive response on the weekend, the movie earned the title of the biggest opener of Indian cinema.

Updated3 Oct 2024, 09:26 AM IST
Devara Box Office Collection Day 6: The action movie's Monday fall came after the Telugu film broke all records nationally and registered strong responses worldwide
Devara Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 6: Junior NTR, Jhanvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan's movie has seen a jump in its number on the sixth day of its release. The film has minted 20.50 crore, early estimates by Sacnilk.com shows. The film experienced a boost in numbers during the Gandhi Jayanti national holiday. According to a report from Sacnilk.com, it recorded an occupancy of 46.45 percent in Telugu language, 28.88 percent in Kannada, 25.09 percent in Tamil, and 23.92 percent in Hindi.

Also Read | Joker 2 BO collection Day 1: Joaquin Phoenix starrer mints ₹5 crore

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film's ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain.

 

Devara becomes world's 2nd highest grosser

The film broke all records nationally and registered strong responses worldwide. With massive response on the weekend, the movie earned the title of the biggest opener of Indian cinema. Not only this, the movie has also become the second-biggest opener globally after beating the super hit movie Transformer.

Also Read | Samantha condemns K Surekha’s remarks linking KTR to her divorce

About Devara

In the film, Jr NTR plays double role of both Devara and Varadha. His character is pivotal to the storyline, which revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting where power dynamics are in constant flux. Saif Ali Khan portrays Bhaira, a master of kushti (wrestling), whose seemingly invincible world is upended by Jr NTR's character. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor portrays Thangam, a village girl caught in a romantic entanglement with Jr NTR's son.

Also Read | Devara movie audience review: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor’s film gets mixed response

Two-part epic "Devara" is billed as a high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India. The first part was released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada last week.

First Published:3 Oct 2024, 09:26 AM IST
