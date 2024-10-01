Devara BO Collection Day 4: Junior NTR’s movie sees big fall, earns ₹12.5 crore; nears ₹200 crore mark

Livemint
Published1 Oct 2024, 06:25 AM IST
Devara Part-1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Junior NTR, Jhanvi Kapoor's movie broke all records on the first day of its release. However, the movie failed to maintain momentum on the first Monday after its release. The Telugu movie witnessed a major slump on 30 September, and earned 12.5 crore. The Monday collection was 68% lower than its Sunday collection of 39.9 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned 12.5 crore on Monday, September 30. The movie's total day 4 collection consisted of 8 crore in Telugu, 4 crore in Hindi, 0.1 crore in Kannada, and 01. crore from Malayalam.

First Published:1 Oct 2024, 06:25 AM IST
