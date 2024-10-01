Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Devara BO Collection Day 4: Junior NTR's movie sees big fall, earns 12.5 crore; nears 200 crore mark

Devara BO Collection Day 4: Junior NTR's movie sees big fall, earns ₹12.5 crore; nears ₹200 crore mark

Livemint

Devara Part-1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Junior NTR's movie see massive fall on first Monday, earns 12.5 crore

Devara Box Office Collection Day 4: Movie witnessed a massive drop on its first Monday

Devara Part-1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Junior NTR, Jhanvi Kapoor's movie broke all records on the first day of its release. However, the movie failed to maintain momentum on the first Monday after its release. The Telugu movie witnessed a major slump on 30 September, and earned 12.5 crore. The Monday collection was 68% lower than its Sunday collection of 39.9 crore.

Devara BO Collection Day 4

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned 12.5 crore on Monday, September 30. The movie's total day 4 collection consisted of 8 crore in Telugu, 4 crore in Hindi, 0.1 crore in Kannada, and 01. crore from Malayalam.

(More to come)

