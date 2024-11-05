Devara Part 1 OTT release likely to disappoint Bollywood fans; here’s why

Devara Part 1 OTT release: As the Telugu blockbuster starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan is all set for its OTT release on Netflix, Bollywood fans are likely to be disappointed as they'll have to wait for the film's release in Hindi.

In its official announcement of Devara Part 1's OTT release, Netflix shared that the film would be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on November 8.

However, the date for the release for the film's Hindi version has not been announced yet.

In a post on Instagram, Netflix wrote: “It’s time… It’s time for fear to step in, for the sea to turn red and for the hills to hail the Tiger. Watch Devara on Netflix, on 8 November in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Coming soon in Hindi.”

Check post here: