Devara Part 1 OTT release likely to disappoint Bollywood fans; here’s why

The Telugu film Devara Part 1, starring Jr NTR and others, will be available on Netflix in multiple languages on November 8, but Hindi-speaking fans will have to wait for an unspecified release date.

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2024, 02:57 PM IST
Devara Part 1 OTT release: Jr NTR’s Devara is slated for an October release.
Devara Part 1 OTT release: Jr NTR’s Devara is slated for an October release. (X: @DevaraMovie)

Devara Part 1 OTT release: As the Telugu blockbuster starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan is all set for its OTT release on Netflix, Bollywood fans are likely to be disappointed as they'll have to wait for the film's release in Hindi.

In its official announcement of Devara Part 1's OTT release, Netflix shared that the film would be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on November 8.

However, the date for the release for the film's Hindi version has not been announced yet.

In a post on Instagram, Netflix wrote: “It’s time… It’s time for fear to step in, for the sea to turn red and for the hills to hail the Tiger. Watch Devara on Netflix, on 8 November in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Coming soon in Hindi.”

Check post here:

These days, it's a common trend to release different language versions on more than one OTT platform.

5 Nov 2024, 02:57 PM IST
