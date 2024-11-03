Devara: Telugu movie song Chuttamalle full video, starring Junior NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, goes viral ahead of OTT release

The song Chuttamalle from Devara featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor has gone viral, gaining over 8 million views in a week. Composed by Anirudh and sung by Shilpa Rao, it showcases the actors' chemistry and has become a highlight of the film's success.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated3 Nov 2024, 10:20 AM IST
Devara: Telugu movie song Chuttamalle full video, starring Junior NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, goes viral ahead of OTT release
Devara: Telugu movie song Chuttamalle full video, starring Junior NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, goes viral ahead of OTT release(Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series Telugu)

The full video of the song Chuttamalle from Devara Part 1, featuring Telugu superstar Jr NTR and actress Janhvi Kapoor, has become an internet sensation. Released on October 26, the YouTube video has amassed over 8 million views within a week.

The romantic track, sung by Bollywood singer Shilpa Rao and composed by Anirudh of Jawan fame, has captivated audiences with its enchanting melody and visuals. Anirudh and Shilpa Rao earlier delivered a blockbuster song, Chaleya, for the Shah Rukh Khan movie.

Before Devara: Part 1 even hit theatres, the makers had teased fans by releasing a snippet of Chuttamalle, showcasing Janhvi and Jr NTR’s electric chemistry. Although only a short preview was shared, it left fans eagerly awaiting the full version.

Also Read | Stree 2: Aaj Ki Raat full version; social media ‘obsessed’ with Tamannaah Bhatia

Once the film premiered, audience excitement led to leaked clips of the complete song spreading on social media, where Janhvi’s graceful moves and the actors' chemistry were widely appreciated.

The popularity of Devara: Part 1 has continued beyond its theatrical release, with fans repeatedly sharing clips from the song and scenes featuring Jr NTR on social media platforms.

Also Read | SRK’s ‘cameo’ in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 amuses netizens

Some audience members even danced along in theatres during screenings, particularly enjoying a moment where Jr NTR’s character makes a unique expression that has since captured fans' hearts.

The extended version of Chuttamalle has kept fans buzzing, with the song adding a unique charm to the film's storyline.

Devara OTT release

Following a successful box office run, Devara: Part 1 is now set for its OTT release on Netflix on November 8, as per media reports. Fans eager to rewatch the film or those who missed it in theatres can enjoy it from the comfort of home.

Also Read | Rejected by OTT giants: Viewers praise Bollywood thriller after YouTube release

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara also stars Saif Ali Khan. Despite earning 421 crore worldwide, the film’s high production costs mean it falls short of blockbuster status. However, its intense action, impressive VFX and Jr NTR’s double role have won widespread praise.

The Devara OTT release on Netflix will be available in five languages, allowing viewers to experience the story of Devara Rao’s fight against coastal smuggling.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 10:20 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDevara: Telugu movie song Chuttamalle full video, starring Junior NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, goes viral ahead of OTT release

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.00-150.00
      Chennai
      80,421.00-150.00
      Delhi
      80,573.00-150.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.00-150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.