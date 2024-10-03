Devara vs Salaar Box Office Collection Week 1: Who is winning the number game, Jr NTR or Prabhas?

The release of NT Rama Rao Jr's Devara – Part 1 draws a direct comparison with Prabhas' Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1. Let's take a look at the fierce competition in the Telugu film market and compare their box office collections.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated3 Oct 2024, 03:01 PM IST
Devara – Part 1, starring NT Rama Rao Jr and Janhvi Kapoor, was released on September 27. The Telugu movie opened with great numbers, drawing a direct comparison with Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1. The movie, starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan, was released on December 22, 2023.

Let’s take a look at the box office numbers of each of these movies.

Devara – Part 1: Box Office Collection Week 1

Devara – Part 1 has managed a strong performance at the box office in its first week, with a total collection of 209.87 crore across all languages in India.

On Day 1, the movie opened to a solid start, collecting 82.5 crore. The majority of the earnings came from the Telugu version with 73.25 crore, followed by Hindi with 7.5 crore. Other regional collections include Kannada 35 lakh, Tamil 1 crore and Malayalam 40 lakh.

On Day 2, collections dropped significantly by 53.70%, bringing in 38.2 crore. Telugu remained the strongest market with 27.55 crore while Hindi contributed 9 crore. Other languages saw minimal earnings.

On Day 3, the collections saw a slight recovery, increasing by 4.45% from the previous day, with a total of 39.9 crore. Telugu remained dominant with 27.7 crore, and Hindi followed with 10.5 crore.

On Day 4, collections dipped sharply on the first weekday, earning 12.75 crore, a decrease of 68.05%. Telugu contributed 8.2 crore, and Hindi brought in 4 crore. On Day 5, there was a slight improvement of 9.80% with 14 crore in collections. The Telugu market contributed 9.1 crore while Hindi earned 4.25 crore.

On Day 6, collections surged by 50%, bringing in 21 crore. The Telugu version collected 13.55 crore, and Hindi earned 6.5 crore. On Day 7, the film is expected to collect 1.52 crore, marking the end of its first week at the box office.

In total, Devara – Part 1 earned 209.87 crore in its first week, with the majority of the earnings coming from the Telugu and Bollywood versions.

Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1: Box Office Collection Week 1

Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1 opened with a strong start, earning 90.7 crore. Telugu dominated the collections with 66.75 crore while other languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi also contributed. Hindi alone brought in 15.75 crore.

On Day 2, there was a notable drop of 37.87%, with collections falling to 56.35 crore. The Telugu version earned 34.25 crore, and Hindi followed with 16.35 crore.

On Day 3, collections showed a recovery, rising by 10.12% to 62.05 crore. Telugu continued to be the major contributor with 35 crore, and Hindi followed with 21.1 crore.

On Day 4, collections dropped by 25.38%, earning 46.3 crore. The Telugu version brought in 27.1 crore while Hindi contributed 15 crore. On Day 5, collections saw a significant drop of 46.22%, with the movie earning 24.9 crore. Telugu earned 13.7 crore, and Hindi collected 9.1 crore.

On Day 6, the downward trend continued with a 37.35% drop, earning 15.6 crore. The Telugu version contributed 5.75 crore, and Hindi brought in 8 crore. On Day 7, the film earned 12.1 crore, with Telugu contributing 3.5 crore and Hindi 7.2 crore.

The first-week collection of Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1 stood at 308 crore, with Telugu earning 186.05 crore, Hindi contributing 92.5 crore, and other languages like Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada also adding to the overall earnings.

Meanwhile, the search for NTR on Google is trending high:

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

