The release of NT Rama Rao Jr's Devara – Part 1 draws a direct comparison with Prabhas' Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1. Let's take a look at the fierce competition in the Telugu film market and compare their box office collections.

Devara – Part 1, starring NT Rama Rao Jr and Janhvi Kapoor, was released on September 27. The Telugu movie opened with great numbers, drawing a direct comparison with Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1. The movie, starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan, was released on December 22, 2023.

Let’s take a look at the box office numbers of each of these movies.

Devara – Part 1: Box Office Collection Week 1 Devara – Part 1 has managed a strong performance at the box office in its first week, with a total collection of ₹209.87 crore across all languages in India.

On Day 1, the movie opened to a solid start, collecting ₹82.5 crore. The majority of the earnings came from the Telugu version with ₹73.25 crore, followed by Hindi with ₹7.5 crore. Other regional collections include Kannada ₹35 lakh, Tamil ₹1 crore and Malayalam ₹40 lakh.

On Day 2, collections dropped significantly by 53.70%, bringing in ₹38.2 crore. Telugu remained the strongest market with ₹27.55 crore while Hindi contributed ₹9 crore. Other languages saw minimal earnings.

On Day 3, the collections saw a slight recovery, increasing by 4.45% from the previous day, with a total of ₹39.9 crore. Telugu remained dominant with ₹27.7 crore, and Hindi followed with ₹10.5 crore.

On Day 4, collections dipped sharply on the first weekday, earning ₹12.75 crore, a decrease of 68.05%. Telugu contributed ₹8.2 crore, and Hindi brought in ₹4 crore. On Day 5, there was a slight improvement of 9.80% with ₹14 crore in collections. The Telugu market contributed ₹9.1 crore while Hindi earned ₹4.25 crore.

On Day 6, collections surged by 50%, bringing in ₹21 crore. The Telugu version collected ₹13.55 crore, and Hindi earned ₹6.5 crore. On Day 7, the film is expected to collect ₹1.52 crore, marking the end of its first week at the box office.

In total, Devara – Part 1 earned ₹209.87 crore in its first week, with the majority of the earnings coming from the Telugu and Bollywood versions.

Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1: Box Office Collection Week 1 Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1 opened with a strong start, earning ₹90.7 crore. Telugu dominated the collections with ₹66.75 crore while other languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi also contributed. Hindi alone brought in ₹15.75 crore.

On Day 2, there was a notable drop of 37.87%, with collections falling to ₹56.35 crore. The Telugu version earned ₹34.25 crore, and Hindi followed with ₹16.35 crore.

On Day 3, collections showed a recovery, rising by 10.12% to ₹62.05 crore. Telugu continued to be the major contributor with ₹35 crore, and Hindi followed with ₹21.1 crore.

On Day 4, collections dropped by 25.38%, earning ₹46.3 crore. The Telugu version brought in ₹27.1 crore while Hindi contributed ₹15 crore. On Day 5, collections saw a significant drop of 46.22%, with the movie earning ₹24.9 crore. Telugu earned ₹13.7 crore, and Hindi collected ₹9.1 crore.

On Day 6, the downward trend continued with a 37.35% drop, earning ₹15.6 crore. The Telugu version contributed ₹5.75 crore, and Hindi brought in ₹8 crore. On Day 7, the film earned ₹12.1 crore, with Telugu contributing ₹3.5 crore and Hindi ₹7.2 crore.

The first-week collection of Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1 stood at ₹308 crore, with Telugu earning ₹186.05 crore, Hindi contributing ₹92.5 crore, and other languages like Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada also adding to the overall earnings.

