Devara - Part 1, featuring NTR Jr., debuted strongly at the box office, earning around 77 Cr in India and grossing 140 Cr worldwide on its opening day, showcasing its appeal across multiple languages.

According to a report by Sacnilk, Devara—Part 1 earned around 77 Cr India net on its first day in all languages.

Devara - Part 1 grossed approximately ₹140 crore worldwide on its first day, showcasing its strong presence in domestic and international markets. In the Telugu region, the movie amassed ₹68.6 crore.

However, other language contributions included ₹7 crore from the Hindi version, ₹0.3 crore from the Kannada version, ₹0.8 crore from the Tamil version, and ₹0.3 crore from the Malayalam version.

Directed by the renowned Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 marks the comeback of superstar Jr NTR after his Golden Globe and Oscar success with RRR.

In this film, Jr NTR portrays a dual role as Devara and Varadha, with his character central to the plot, which unfolds against a backdrop of power struggles in a coastal setting.

The two-minute and 39-second trailer introduces a compelling narrative filled with conflict and strategy. Saif Ali Khan plays Bhaira, a kushti (wrestling) champion whose seemingly unassailable world is shaken by Jr NTR's character.

The trailer also hints at Bhaira's complex plan to overpower the figure who has instilled fear in him. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor adds emotional depth as Thangam, a village girl involved in a romance with Jr NTR's son. Although the son differs in temperament from his father, he may be forced to confront significant challenges.