Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Devara-Part 1 BO Collection Day 1: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer movie mints 140 Cr worldwide

Devara-Part 1 BO Collection Day 1: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer movie mints ₹140 Cr worldwide

Livemint

Devara - Part 1, featuring NTR Jr., debuted strongly at the box office, earning around 77 Cr in India and grossing 140 Cr worldwide on its opening day, showcasing its appeal across multiple languages.

Devara Part 1

Devara - Part 1, starring NTR Jr., has positively marked its presence on the box office on its opening day.

Also Read: ‘Devara: Part 1’ review: Half-hearted in every way

According to a report by Sacnilk, Devara—Part 1 earned around 77 Cr India net on its first day in all languages.

Devara - Part 1 grossed approximately 140 crore worldwide on its first day, showcasing its strong presence in domestic and international markets. In the Telugu region, the movie amassed 68.6 crore.

Also Read: OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Stree 2, Ulajh, Inside Out 2 and more

However, other language contributions included 7 crore from the Hindi version, 0.3 crore from the Kannada version, 0.8 crore from the Tamil version, and 0.3 crore from the Malayalam version.

Directed by the renowned Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 marks the comeback of superstar Jr NTR after his Golden Globe and Oscar success with RRR.

In this film, Jr NTR portrays a dual role as Devara and Varadha, with his character central to the plot, which unfolds against a backdrop of power struggles in a coastal setting.

The two-minute and 39-second trailer introduces a compelling narrative filled with conflict and strategy. Saif Ali Khan plays Bhaira, a kushti (wrestling) champion whose seemingly unassailable world is shaken by Jr NTR's character.

Also Read: OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Thangalaan, Jatt & Juliet 3 and more

The trailer also hints at Bhaira's complex plan to overpower the figure who has instilled fear in him. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor adds emotional depth as Thangam, a village girl involved in a romance with Jr NTR's son. Although the son differs in temperament from his father, he may be forced to confront significant challenges.

Devara: Part 1 reunites Jr NTR with director Koratala Siva, who previously directed Janatha Garage. The film is produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram as the presenter.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.