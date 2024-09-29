Devara-Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer movie sees massive drop, mints ₹40 cr

Devara-Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: The movie has earned a total of 122.5 crore over two days, with the highest occupancy in Hyderabad. Jr NTR plays dual roles in a plot centered around power struggles

Livemint
Updated29 Sep 2024, 07:29 AM IST
Devara-Part 1 Box Office collection Day 2: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer movie mints <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30 Cr despite drop
Devara-Part 1 Box Office collection Day 2: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer movie mints ₹30 Cr despite drop(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zhnhVMHhB-8)

Devara BO collection Day 2: Despite witnessing a significant drop as compared to its first day of release, the movie made an India net collection of 40 crore. The Telugu version of the movie earned the highest, clocking an earning of 29.4 crore.

With Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as the lead actors, Devara: Part 1 has been directed by the renowned Koratala Siva. The movie marks the comeback of superstar Jr NTR after his Golden Globe and Oscar success with RRR.

Also Read | Devara vs Stree 2 vs Jawan Day 1 collection: NTR Jr’s film beats opening haul

Devara BO collection Day 2

Devara, on the first day of of its release, had bagged a huge 82.5 crore in total, which is 51.52 per cent more than the second day earnings.

The Hindi version of Devara was the second highest earner, and reported 9 crore earning on Saturday, the second day of its release. The Kannada, Tamil, and Malyalam versions were not far behind earning 0.35 crore, 1 crore and 0.25 crore respectively.

Combining both the days, the movie has made a total earning of 122.5 crore.

Devara Part 1 movie occupancy

The movie had the highest occupancy in Hyderabad, with an overall figure of 80.25 per cent. Night shows had the highest occupancy with theatres being filled up to 94 per cent, 87 per cent in evening, and 78 per cent in afternoon.

Warangal and Guntur trailed behind with 71.25 per cent and 72.50 per cent respectively.

More about Devara-Part 1

In this film, Jr NTR portrays a dual role as Devara and Varadha, with his character central to the plot, which unfolds against a backdrop of power struggles in a coastal setting.

Also Read | Devara-Part 1 BO Day 1: Jr NTR-starrer movie mints Rs140 Cr worldwide

The two-minute and 39-second trailer introduces a compelling narrative filled with conflict and strategy. Saif Ali Khan plays Bhaira, a kushti (wrestling) champion whose seemingly unassailable world is shaken by Jr NTR's character.

Catch latest updates here.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Sep 2024, 07:29 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsDevara-Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer movie sees massive drop, mints ₹40 cr

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.000.00
      Chennai
      77,481.000.00
      Delhi
      77,633.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.