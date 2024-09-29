Hello User
Devara-Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer movie sees massive drop, mints ₹40 cr

Livemint

Devara-Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: The movie has earned a total of 122.5 crore over two days, with the highest occupancy in Hyderabad. Jr NTR plays dual roles in a plot centered around power struggles

Devara BO collection Day 2: Despite witnessing a significant drop as compared to its first day of release, the movie made an India net collection of 40 crore. The Telugu version of the movie earned the highest, clocking an earning of 29.4 crore.

With Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as the lead actors, Devara: Part 1 has been directed by the renowned Koratala Siva. The movie marks the comeback of superstar Jr NTR after his Golden Globe and Oscar success with RRR.

Devara BO collection Day 2

Devara, on the first day of of its release, had bagged a huge 82.5 crore in total, which is 51.52 per cent more than the second day earnings.

The Hindi version of Devara was the second highest earner, and reported 9 crore earning on Saturday, the second day of its release. The Kannada, Tamil, and Malyalam versions were not far behind earning 0.35 crore, 1 crore and 0.25 crore respectively.

Combining both the days, the movie has made a total earning of 122.5 crore.

Devara Part 1 movie occupancy

The movie had the highest occupancy in Hyderabad, with an overall figure of 80.25 per cent. Night shows had the highest occupancy with theatres being filled up to 94 per cent, 87 per cent in evening, and 78 per cent in afternoon.

Warangal and Guntur trailed behind with 71.25 per cent and 72.50 per cent respectively.

More about Devara-Part 1

In this film, Jr NTR portrays a dual role as Devara and Varadha, with his character central to the plot, which unfolds against a backdrop of power struggles in a coastal setting.

The two-minute and 39-second trailer introduces a compelling narrative filled with conflict and strategy. Saif Ali Khan plays Bhaira, a kushti (wrestling) champion whose seemingly unassailable world is shaken by Jr NTR's character.

