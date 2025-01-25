Celebrated mythology expert Devdutt Pattanaik has taken a dig at “Sanatanis” while referring to Vedas. His sarcastic post has attracted mixed reactions from social media users.

Here’s what Devdutt Pattanaik posted:

“Amazing facts about Vedas:

1. As soon as Electricity was discovered, Sanatanis found word 'Vidyut' in Vedas

2. As soon as Planes were invented, Sanatanis found word 'Vimana' in Vedas

3. As soon as Computers were invented, Sanatanis found binary code in Vedas

4. As soon as Quantum Physics emerged, Sanatanis found words for wave and string in Vedas

Right now, there are talks in Secret Sanatani Sanghas that Veda contains Divine Intelligence which is greater than Artificial Intelligence. Amazing if true.”

One social media user commented, “What's problem with you? Instead of feeling proud, you make a fun of it !!! Just speak on if these are mentioned are not. You have forgotten few Transplantation of organs are mentioned. Black hole is mentioned & many more........”

Pattanaik was quick to reply. “Oh ya.... as soon as NASA discovers it, we find it in Vedas... amazing....Brahmins kept is super secret so we stayed poor,” he wrote in apparent sarcasm.

“Instead of mockery try to understand Vedas!! Unfortunately we Indians do not value our ancestors!” commented another user.

“Even after Sanantani rule this is happening? Shame on Sanatanis or Nehru?” came from Devdutt.

“You should watch Oppenheimer for better clarity,” suggested one user.

Pattanaik replied, “Oh ya... Veda taught the world how to kill people with nuclear weapons as per Sanantanis.”

Devdutt Pattanaik’s clash with right-wing This is not the first time Devdutt Pattanaik shared a sarcastic post about “misconceptions” of the Hinduva ideology. His posts often infuriate right-wing supporters.

On January 24, he shared a post with an apparent dig at Hindi imposition. “Ram spoke Awadhi or Sanskrit. Krishna spoke Brajbhasha or Sanskrit. Sita spoke Maithili or Sanskrit. No one spoke Hindi,” he wrote.