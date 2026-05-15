Devotees pour sacks of money on bhajan singer in Gujarat; internet says 'hello, income tax' - Video

A bhajan singer in Gujarat became the centre of attention after devotees covered the stage with heaps of currency notes during a religious programme in Junagadh district. Videos from the gathering have now gone viral across social media platforms, drawing both admiration and backlash from users online.

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Footage circulating online showed attendees walking towards the stage carrying sacks and bundles filled with cash. During the devotional performance, several people were seen throwing notes into the air and emptying large amounts of money around the singer and accompanying performers.

As the programme continued, stacks of currency notes rapidly accumulated on the stage while organisers and volunteers attempted to clear and manage the growing piles.

Viral clips trigger criticism on social media The incident soon prompted a heated discussion online, with many users questioning the practice of publicly showering performers with money.

“This is such an awful practice all over Gujarat, particularly in Saurashtra. Showering money, actual notes, on popular singers looks cheap because, here, one’s materialistic instincts are at work. Why monetise your feelings for the singer? If you like his or her music, pay privately, donate to the needy without showing off your wealth. Fund institutions of music. Ahir girls' hostel definitely needs funds. We understand. Pay them in a decent way. Sanity is needed. Urgently,” one user wrote on X.

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“This is not an offering - this is an arrogant display of illegal wealth,” another user commented.

“And still people die with hunger in this country!” wrote a third.

Others defend tradition, cite charitable purpose However, several social media users defended the practice, arguing that money collected during such programmes is often directed towards charitable and community-related causes.

“This dayro, and this money is used in jivdaya or other social causes. This is not consumed by any individual, nor does this come from an individual. These cultural fundraising,” one user wrote.

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“Dayro in Gujarati culture is for raising donations for social causes. Similar to high-end, western fundraisers. These people belong to Agri and Dairy industry mostly, so technically they can have "legal" cash. Content of Dayro is mostly positive and humorous,” another user said. Another added: “Hello, income tax.”

Organisers say funds will support religious and welfare activities According to a report by India Today, organisers clarified that the money offered during the programme would not be kept for personal use.

They reportedly stated that the funds collected at the event would instead go towards religious programmes, charitable donations and welfare initiatives connected to future spiritual activities.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Devotees pour sacks of money on bhajan singer in Gujarat; internet says 'hello, income tax' - Video