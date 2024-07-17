Devshayani Ekadashi 2024: From date, fasting rituals to wishes; here’s all you need to know

  • Devshayani Ekadashi 2024: Devshayani Ekadashi 2024 marks the beginning of Lord Vishnu's Yoga Nidra in the cosmic ocean of milk. Devotees celebrate by observing fasts, visiting temples, and engaging in special rituals.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated17 Jul 2024, 08:11 AM IST
Devshayani Ekadashi 2024: School students of Shivaji Vidyalaya, Kalachowki, participate in Dindi with a procession of songs and dance on the eve of Ashadi Ekadashi on July 17, 2024, in Mumbai, India.
Devshayani Ekadashi 2024: School students of Shivaji Vidyalaya, Kalachowki, participate in Dindi with a procession of songs and dance on the eve of Ashadi Ekadashi on July 17, 2024, in Mumbai, India.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2024: Devshayani Ekadashi 2024 also known as Ashadhi Ekadashi is one of the most significant religious festivals celebrated annually during the Aashaadh Shukla Paksha which typically takes place in Pandharpur. On this occasion, a large number of devotees gather to participate in the festivities and lead a religious procession.

The festival is primarily dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is believed that on this day, Lord Vishnu enters into a deep sleep (Yoga Nidra) in the cosmic ocean of milk (Kshirsagar) on the serpent Shesha. He remains in this state until Prabodhini Ekadashi, four months later, which marks the end of Chaturmas. As per Drik Panchang, Devshayani Ekadashi is also known as Padma Ekadashi, Ashadi Ekadashi and Hari Shayani Ekadashi.

Muhurat of Devshayani Ekadashi 2024

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 08:33 PM on Jul 16, 2024

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 09:02 PM on Jul 17, 2024

Devshayani Ekadashi 2024: How is this auspicious day celebrated

Devotees typically observe a fast on Ashadhi Ekadashi, refraining from consuming grains. They engage in prayers, visit Vishnu temples, and participate in special rituals and ceremonies. In Maharashtra, the festival is closely linked with the Pandharpur Wari pilgrimage. Thousands of devotees, known as Warkaris, undertake a pilgrimage to the Vithoba temple in Pandharpur. This journey, which starts from various locations in Maharashtra, concludes on Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2024 wishes

May the blessings of Lord Vishnu illuminate your life on this auspicious Devshayani Ekadashi. Wishing you peace, prosperity, and spiritual fulfillment.

May you have a heart full of devotion and a spirit full of wisdom on this holy day of Devshayani Ekadashi. Cheers to Ekadashi! Happy Ekadashi!

May the divine presence of Lord Vishnu bring harmony and happiness to your house and family as we celebrate Devshayani Ekadashi.

On this sacred day of Devshayani Ekadashi, may the qualities of love, kindness, and compassion shine brightly in your life on this holy day

First Published:17 Jul 2024, 08:11 AM IST
