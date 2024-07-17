Devshayani Ekadashi 2024: Devshayani Ekadashi 2024 also known as Ashadhi Ekadashi is one of the most significant religious festivals celebrated annually during the Aashaadh Shukla Paksha which typically takes place in Pandharpur. On this occasion, a large number of devotees gather to participate in the festivities and lead a religious procession. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Muhurat of Devshayani Ekadashi 2024 Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 08:33 PM on Jul 16, 2024

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 09:02 PM on Jul 17, 2024

Devshayani Ekadashi 2024: How is this auspicious day celebrated Devotees typically observe a fast on Ashadhi Ekadashi, refraining from consuming grains. They engage in prayers, visit Vishnu temples, and participate in special rituals and ceremonies. In Maharashtra, the festival is closely linked with the Pandharpur Wari pilgrimage. Thousands of devotees, known as Warkaris, undertake a pilgrimage to the Vithoba temple in Pandharpur. This journey, which starts from various locations in Maharashtra, concludes on Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2024 wishes May the blessings of Lord Vishnu illuminate your life on this auspicious Devshayani Ekadashi. Wishing you peace, prosperity, and spiritual fulfillment.

May you have a heart full of devotion and a spirit full of wisdom on this holy day of Devshayani Ekadashi. Cheers to Ekadashi! Happy Ekadashi!

May the divine presence of Lord Vishnu bring harmony and happiness to your house and family as we celebrate Devshayani Ekadashi.

On this sacred day of Devshayani Ekadashi, may the qualities of love, kindness, and compassion shine brightly in your life on this holy day

